How to make the ultimate sword in Minecraft

The number of dangerous hostile mobs found throughout Minecraft's many biomes and dimensions makes it necessary for players to make equipment to stay safe. While this does include defensive gear like armor and shields, the most important item for fending off hostile mobs is a good sword. With careful use of an anvil, you can put every available enchantment on a single sword.

The process for making the best sword available in vanilla survival is detailed below, which should ensure that you're able to make the ultimate self-defense weapon.

How to make the best sword possible in Minecraft

1) Upgrade to a netherite sword

Upgrading a diamond sword into a netherite one (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll want to do to make the best sword possible is hunt down some Minecraft ancient debris. Netherite swords have the best damage and durability of all the swords in the game, making them the best foundation for a fully enchanted sword.

2) Collect enchanted books

A librarian trading a mending book (Image via Mojang)

With the actual sword made, the next step is to get the enchanted books for Minecraft's best weapon enchantments. The full list of enchantments needed for the best sword is:

Looting III

Sweeping Edge III

Unbreaking III

Sharpness V

Knockback II

Fire Aspect II

Mending

The easiest way to get these enchanted books would be through villager trading, but they can also be obtained in many other ways. For example, these books can be found as loot in many structures or fished up with relative ease using Minecraft's best fishing rod.

3) Combine enchanted books

Combining the fire aspect and mending books in an anvil (Image via Mojang)

These enchanted books cannot all be applied directly to the sword. This will cause the weapon to hit the enchanting level cap too quickly, meaning they must be combined first.

The best way to combine these books is to add a sweeping edge to unbreaking, sharpness to knockback, and a fire aspect to mending. Only combining each book once will help keep the cost as low as it can be while still getting every powerful enchantment onto the weapon.

4) Make a god sword

The final enchantment list for a fully enchanted Minecraft sword (Image via Mojang)

The final step to making the best sword possible is to combine all the individual pieces. Start by using the looting book to add one of Minecraft's best enchantments to the sword. Then combine this sword with the sweeping edge and unbreaking book.

This marks the halfway point of the sword's creation. Next, add sharpness and knockback to the weapon before finishing up with the fire aspect and mending book. This will put all seven powerful enchantments onto the blade.

Java god swords deal a total of 5.5 hearts of damage per strike to a main target, in addition to sending the entity flying back and setting them on fire for more damage while also hitting a range of mobs thanks to the sweeping edge. Bedrock swords lack sweeping attacks but can attack faster. This makes their higher enchanted damage of 7.5 a distinct advantage over Java Edition god swords.

