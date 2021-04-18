Wool is one of the most sought-after building blocks in the game of Minecraft. Wool can be dyed in over 16 different colors and can be used to craft a few things. Banners, beds, carpets, and paintings can be crafted using wool.
Wool in the Java edition of Minecraft can also be used as fuel in furnaces. This article will detail the process of making a wool farm in Minecraft. This farm was made by a Youtuber called Jumper.
How to make a wool farm in Minecraft
Step #1 - Find an open area to build in
This farm will need an open area to work with as well as a clear area underground.
Players must also remember to light up the open area with torches or other light sources to prevent mobs from spawning.
Step #2 - Gather the resources required to build the farm
- Chests x2
- Hopper x10
- Redstone torch x2
- Powered rail x2
- Regular rail x8
- Observer x4
- Dispenser x4
- Redstone dust x4
- Glass block x64
- Building Block x64
- Sheep x4
- Hopper minecart
Step #3 - Start to build the farm in Minecraft
Players will need to dig out a small area that is ten blocks long and two blocks deep. Then, in the middle, dig out a 2x2 area that looks like the picture displayed above. The hole will be used for the collection area.
Next, place a chest, as shown in the photo above. This chest will be storing the wool that is farmed from the sheep.
Next, place hoppers, making sure that the middle one is connected to the chest and the rest of them flow into the middle, as shown in the picture above.
Place one powered rail on both ends of the hoppers and normal rails connecting them. Redstone torches will also need to be placed by powered rails to power them. The hopper minecart will also need to be placed here, as shown in the photo above.
The next step would be to cover up the rails with grass and place observers, as seen in the photo above. The block must be grass because the sheep need that to regrow their coat in Minecraft.
Place a solid block behind the observers and place Redstone dust on top. A dispenser will need to be placed on top of the observers facing the front of the farm. Make sure these dispensers are stocked up with shears as well.
The cages for the sheep will need to look something like this shown in the photo above. Any solid block can be used for this, but glass is highly recommended.
The final step is to put one sheep in each of the cages. The sheep's color can be changed using dye. This feature is handy for players looking to farm one specific color in their Minecraft survival world.
The sheep will be sheared when they eat grass, and their wool will be picked up by the hopper minecart and placed in the chest.