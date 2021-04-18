Wool is one of the most sought-after building blocks in the game of Minecraft. Wool can be dyed in over 16 different colors and can be used to craft a few things. Banners, beds, carpets, and paintings can be crafted using wool.

Wool in the Java edition of Minecraft can also be used as fuel in furnaces. This article will detail the process of making a wool farm in Minecraft. This farm was made by a Youtuber called Jumper.

How to make a wool farm in Minecraft

Step #1 - Find an open area to build in

Image via Youtube/Jumper

This farm will need an open area to work with as well as a clear area underground.

Players must also remember to light up the open area with torches or other light sources to prevent mobs from spawning.

Step #2 - Gather the resources required to build the farm

Chests x2

Hopper x10

Redstone torch x2

Powered rail x2

Regular rail x8

Observer x4

Dispenser x4

Redstone dust x4

Glass block x64

Building Block x64

Sheep x4

Hopper minecart

Advertisement

Step #3 - Start to build the farm in Minecraft

Image via Youtube/Jumper

Players will need to dig out a small area that is ten blocks long and two blocks deep. Then, in the middle, dig out a 2x2 area that looks like the picture displayed above. The hole will be used for the collection area.

Image via Youtube/Jumper

Next, place a chest, as shown in the photo above. This chest will be storing the wool that is farmed from the sheep.

Advertisement

Image via Youtube/Jumper

Next, place hoppers, making sure that the middle one is connected to the chest and the rest of them flow into the middle, as shown in the picture above.

Image via Youtube/Jumper

Place one powered rail on both ends of the hoppers and normal rails connecting them. Redstone torches will also need to be placed by powered rails to power them. The hopper minecart will also need to be placed here, as shown in the photo above.

Image via Youtube/Jumper

Advertisement

The next step would be to cover up the rails with grass and place observers, as seen in the photo above. The block must be grass because the sheep need that to regrow their coat in Minecraft.

Image via Youtube/Jumper

Place a solid block behind the observers and place Redstone dust on top. A dispenser will need to be placed on top of the observers facing the front of the farm. Make sure these dispensers are stocked up with shears as well.

Image via Youtube/Jumper

The cages for the sheep will need to look something like this shown in the photo above. Any solid block can be used for this, but glass is highly recommended.

Advertisement

Image via Youtube/Jumper

The final step is to put one sheep in each of the cages. The sheep's color can be changed using dye. This feature is handy for players looking to farm one specific color in their Minecraft survival world.

The sheep will be sheared when they eat grass, and their wool will be picked up by the hopper minecart and placed in the chest.