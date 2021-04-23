How to mine diamonds in Minecraft easily

Diamonds are items that every Minecraft player searches for. They can be used to make some of the strongest armor and weapons in the game.

Players can find diamonds naturally inside caves or ravines in Minecraft. Not every cave will generate diamonds, and diamonds are only found on the lower levels of caves between y=13 - y=5. Players can also find diamonds inside chests in villages, mineshafts and the Nether.

Players can use diamonds to craft strong diamond weapons and protective diamond armor. Diamonds are also needed to craft enchantment tables and place enchantments on equipment.

Diamonds can only be mined with an iron or above pickaxe. A stone or wooden pickaxe cannot mine diamonds.

Diamonds are one of the only blocks that drop as the ore version instead of the block itself. Players can only mine the block as it is when using a silk touch pickaxe.

How to mine Minecraft diamonds more efficiently

Efficiency

The Efficiency enchantment increases the mining speed of a player's pickaxe (Image via Reddit)

Efficiency is a Minecraft enchantment that can be placed on a player's pickaxe so that they can mine diamonds much faster.

Efficiency can be added to any pickaxe using an enchantment table or an anvil. Since only iron pickaxes and above can mine diamonds, players should place Efficiency on the iron pickaxe to make it mine faster.

Type in seeds

Diamonds are usually located near a lot of lava in Minecraft (Image via PCgamesN)

Players can easily find diamonds in Minecraft by typing in seeds that have lots of diamonds in them. Players can locate diamonds very easily this way.

Diamonds are usually located near a lot of lava, so players should be careful when searching for them.

Unbreaking

Unbreaking will allow the player to get more uses out of the pickaxe without it breaking as easily (Image via Empire Minecraft)

The Unbreaking enchantment will allow the player to mine diamonds without the pickaxe breaking as easily. Since the pickaxe is made of iron, it has the potential to break easily.

Unbreaking will allow the player to get more uses out of the pickaxe. Players can mine more diamonds with the pickaxe without having to make another one anytime soon.

Use a stronger pickaxe

Diamond and Netherite pickaxes will mine diamonds much faster than the iron pickaxe (Image via Gamesradar)

If a player owns a stronger pickaxe, they can use it to mine diamonds much faster. Iron pickaxes will get the job done, but players can mine diamonds much faster using a diamond or netherite pickaxe.