How to mine flint easily in Minecraft 

Flint is a necessary material in Minecraft. It's used to craft fletching tables, flint, steel, and most importantly, arrows.

In order to mine flint in Minecraft, players need to dig gravel in hopes that the gravel will drop a piece of flint after it is mined. Unfortunately for players, flint only has a 10% chance of dropping while mining. Due to the low drop rate, it can be frustrating when trying to obtain flint naturally.

Listed below are a couple of ways to mine flint easily and how to make flint mining more efficient.

How to mine flint easily and efficiently in Minecraft

Mass mining gravel

A common tactic for mining flint is mass mining. When players break gravel with a shovel, if it does not drop flint, it drops a gravel block. Collecting gravel blocks is useful once players have a decent stack of gravel. They can go to their base or any other place and place all of the gravel down. From there, they can dig all of the gravel blocks at once with a shovel.

Having gravel clumped together while mining will save players a lot of time, so they do not have to jump between clumps of gravel in the Overworld.

Enchanting mining tools

The most efficient way for mining flint for players is by enchanting their mining tools, which in this case is a shovel. When enchanting a shovel, players should ideally enchant with any of the Fortune enchantments.

When a shovel has Fortune I, the likelihood of obtaining flint goes from 10% up to 14%. If the shovel has Fortune II, the likelihood goes up to 25%. If it has Fortune III, the chance of getting flint goes up to 100%.

Enchanting in Minecraft can be tricky, especially getting tools up to Fortune III. However, enchanting tools with Fortune I, II, or III will prove to be worth it, as it makes mining things such as flint much easier.

