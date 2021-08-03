How to mine Netherite with TNT in Minecraft

TNT can be used as an alternate mining method in Minecraft. Players can use this explosive block to mine items faster or unearth a large group of blocks at a reduced time.

Sometimes, players may run into large veins of blocks preventing them from entering another area underground. They can use TNT to blow up the surrounding blocks, clearing the path to the other side.

Although TNT mining is a quick method to gather resources, it is also the most dangerous. TNT is a very dangerous block in Minecraft; if misused, players can blow themselves up and lose all of their loot.

Sometimes, TNT can even blow up some of the resource blocks, causing players to lose assets. It is common to use TNT mining when searching for Netherite as this will make it easier to see ancient debris.

In this article, players will learn how to mine Netherite (ancient debris) by TNT mining in Minecraft.

TNT mining in Minecraft: Using it to mine Netherite

What to do?

TNT mining (Image via Minecraft)

TNT mining is pretty easy to do, and players will not need a large amount of resources to do it. Through this method, they will be able to uncover a large amount of blocks in a shorter time span.

The only resources needed for this mining method are:

Lots of TNT

Flint and Steel or a bow with a flame

Diamond or Netherite pickaxe to mine any uncovered debris.

Below is a list of steps that players should follow to effectively mine netherite using TNT:

Dig down to y=15 Create a 1x2x1 tunnel in one direction for as long as the player desires Place TNT at the end of the tunnel Go back two blocks Repeat steps 3&4 until there is no more TNT left or until the player has returned back to the starting point Ignite TNT Gather all ancient debris found!

