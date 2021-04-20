Obsidian has many uses in Minecraft. Nether portals, enchantment tables, ender chests, and many more require obsidian to be crafted.

Obsidian is the strongest block in the game that can be mined by players in a survival world. This article will show players how to mine obsidian in Minecraft.

Mining obsidian in Minecraft

Finding obsidian in-game

Image via Minecraft

Obsidian can be found in a few places around a Minecraft survival world. Caves at very low levels in lava lakes are very common, and players with a water bucket can create obsidian, as seen in the picture above.

Obsidian can also be found in woodland mansions in secret rooms. Ruined portals around the world, too, can have obsidian as well as crying obsidian. The towers in the end dimension are also made of obsidian, and the end cities can have some obsidian on the end ship as well.

How to mine obsidian in-game

Image via Minecraft

To mine obsidian, players will need to collect at least three diamonds to be able to craft a diamond pickaxe. A diamond pickaxe with no enchantments can mine an obsidian block in about 9.4 seconds.

Netherite can also be used to mine an obsidian block. Netherite can be obtained in the nether as ancient debris. Players will need four ancient debris and four golden ingots to be able to craft one netherite ingot.

Next, players will need to craft a smithing table and combine one netherite ingot with a diamond pickaxe to create a netherite pickaxe. The netherite pickaxe can mine an obsidian block in about 8.35 seconds, according to the wiki page.

Netherite and diamond pickaxes are the only items in the game that can mine obsidian. If a player attempts to use another tool, it will take much longer to mine, and nothing will be dropped.