How Minecraft will soon resolve issues with Pale Garden with upcoming game drop

Pale Garden is a new biome that was released with Minecraft The Garden Awakens game drop in December 2024. It is a spooky biome that is a desaturated variant of the Dark Forest biome and spawns a new creaking mob. Soon after Mojang released the game drop, however, players soon realized that the new biome was extremely rare in a world, so much so that it became equally rare like Mushroom Fields.

Thankfully, Mojang has been quick to notice this issue and other complaints about the biome and will be fixing them in Minecraft's upcoming game drop in 2025. Here is how the developers have fixed the issues.

Ways in which Minecraft will resolve Pale Garden issues with the next game drop

Pale Garden will generate in a larger area and be more common

Pale Garden will cover more areas compared to Dark Oak Forest and will be more common (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since Pale Garden was extremely rare on its release in December, Mojang is now trying to fix the issue by making the biome a lot more common in the next stable version of Minecraft.

In January 2025, they released Java Edition snapshot 25w02a and Bedrock Edition beta/preview 1.21.60.25 versions. These preview versions introduced various new features coming to the next game drop but also brought major changes to Pale Garden. In the patch notes, they mentioned that larger Pale Gardens will now generate more commonly in any world.

This will tackle the major issue of the new biome being extremely rare in Minecraft.

Pale Garden will be able to generate Woodland Mansion

Woodland Mansion will soon be able to generate in Pale Garden (Image via Mojang Studios)

Though it was not really an issue, players discussed that Pale Garden felt a bit empty during the day, with nothing much to do apart from collecting new pale oak tree wood types. Of course, its original variant, the Dark Oak Forest, is famous for rarely generating the Woodland Mansions.

Additionally, Mojang dropped a hint of lore with Pale Garden and Illagers, as the mobs are scared of the new creaking creature. Hence, with the latest snapshot and beta/preview versions in 2025, they announced that the Woodland Mansion will also be able to generate in the Pale Garden biome.

Even though these Woodland Mansions will be exactly the same as the Dark Oak Forest ones, the fact that they will also be generated in Pale Garden can be interesting to witness.

