How to name animals in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is known for having a ton of content in the game for players to enjoy. It is because of this content that players are kept busy, and the game thrives as it has done for more than a decade now. From explorable structures like villages and desert temples to naming mobs like farm animals and fantasy monsters, Minecraft has it all.

Another feature that Minecraft brings to the mix is allowing a player to truly feel at home within the game. This aspect of personalization goes hand in hand with the huge amount of customization players can do within the game.

Players can choose custom skins for themselves, purchase/earn and equip different types of capes, color many items and blocks according to their liking, and even more. One of the best features in this category is the naming of mobs.

How players can name their animal companions in Minecraft

In Minecraft, naming a mob has just one major requirement: the Name Tag. Name tags are rare items that can be used to name all types of mobs within the game (except the ender dragon and other players). Be it a creeper, a chicken, a wolf, or even a skeleton, players can use a name tag to name that mob.

The primary purpose of a name tag, aside from naming a mob, is to stop that mob from despawning. The game has a “mob cap” feature, which doesn’t allow more than a certain number of mobs to spawn. Name tags stop a mob from despawning, even if the conditions for despawning are met.

Players can use the following steps to name a mob using a name tag

Place the name tag inside an anvil. Players must make sure they have some experience points to use for this process.

Change the name of the name tag from the slot above the item slots, where the words “Name Tag” are written.

The amount of XP deducted will be shown on the bottom right of the screen, and the 'now-named' name tag will be shown in the slot on the right. Taking the name tag out of the slot will finalize the naming process.

Approach the mob to be named and press the 'use' key on it to name it.

Name tags can be found inside loot chests that generate inside the game’s structures. Specifically, they can be found in Dungeon chests (27.9% chance), Mineshaft chests (42.3% chance), and Woodland mansion chests (28.3% chance). Players also have a small chance of obtaining one of these rare items via fishing and trading with librarians.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan