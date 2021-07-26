How to obtain apples in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

One of Minecraft's most popular and enduring multiplayer servers, Hypixel Skyblock merges addictive Skyblock gameplay with MMORPG-style skills and a well-developed game world.

Players new to Hypixel's Skyblock server may be at a bit of a loss on how to get certain materials. Even simple fruit crops like apples can be tricky, as they aren't readily available from the Farm Merchant. The good news is it doesn't take much to get apples in Hypixel Skyblock, as they operate similarly to vanilla Minecraft, and there's even an item in Hypixel Skyblock that helps players get a little more than usual.

Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock: Two great ways to obtain apples

Image via Mojang

For players not wanting to utilize Hypixel's in-game economy to snag their apples, there are a few ways to get them on the Skyblock server that are similar to the original Minecraft. Namely, planting oak tree saplings, then cutting down the trees. Doing so during standard Minecraft play will eventually cause the leaves of an oak tree to deconstruct, sometimes resulting in goodies such as sticks, saplings or apples. Additionally, players without saplings on their private island can head to areas such as the Forest area, which is full of oak trees and also houses the Lumberjack NPC, who has a special piece of gear for apple enthusiasts specifically.

The Lumberjack offers players an item known as the Sweet Axe, which has a 20% chance of causing logs to drop apples when destroyed. This saves players the trouble of having to wait for the oak leaves to break themselves after cutting down a tree, while also providing extra apples.

It doesn't matter much where Minecraft players decide to start chopping down oak trees. Some may want to stick to public areas such as the Forest or The Park, while others may opt to start a tree farm on their private island and cut down their oaks before replanting them. Either way, apples should be attained easily enough using this method, as they interact with Hypixel's Skyblock server much in the same way they would in a single player Survival Mode seed.

It can be time consuming for sure, but chopping trees is a core Minecraft mechanic and at some point most players are going to have to do it. The Sweet Axe makes it more bountiful, but taking out oak trees in general is a surefire path to apples. If all else fails, there's always places like the Bazaar or the Auction House to supplement one's supply.

Read More: How high can a goat jump in Minecraft?

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Siddharth Satish