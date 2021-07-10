How to pacify a pillager in Minecraft

Pillagers in Minecraft are illagers that are armed with crossbows that can be found in the Overworld, often guarding their outposts and participating in raids.

Pillagers are hostile towards the players, iron golems, wandering traders and villagers, and will attack on sight, disregarding the distance between them and the player.

There is an interesting fact about pillagers though, and that is when their crossbow breaks, the pillager will stop attacking and just wander away. Lots of players have enjoyed naming pacified pillagers and taking them to their homes, as they sit idly by and don't really do much.

If pacifying pillagers sounds like fun, players can read down below on how to pacify pillagers in Minecraft.

Pacifying Pillagers in Minecraft

Step One: Finding a Pillager

Image via Windows Central

The best way to find a Pillager is to locate a Pillager Outpost. In Minecraft, a Pillager Outpost will spawn naturally near a village (specifically about 300 blocks away), and is usually made up of a few structures. Coupled with that, these posts are heavily guarded by pillagers.

Ideally, players will want to find a regular pillager who is armed with a crossbow. Once found, they should do their best to lure said pillager away from his buddies.

Step Two: Breaking the Pillagers Crossbow

Image via Minecraft

One way to break the pillagers' crossbow is to take 5 shields (although more is recommended just to be safe), and then allow it to constantly shoot at the shields.

Crossbows in Minecraft have a durability of 326, meaning that the pillager needs to use its crossbow at most 326 times to break it. Using this method will take up to 5 shields and nearly 15 minutes to break the crossbow.

Step Three: Naming the Pillager

Image via Reddit

Using name tags on mobs, or a pillager in this case, will keep it from despawning. To do this, players need a name tag and anvil, of which they can either carry with them, or make the nametag before journeying out to find the pillager.

This is an important key if players want to keep the pillager around.

Step Four: Relocating the Pillager

Image via Reddit

Leads, unfortunately, will not work on pillagers, which can make traveling with them quite inconvenient. The only known way to transport pillagers in Minecraft is to place a boat down on the ground and push the pillager into the boat.

Once they are in the boat, the player can either push it, or get into the boat with the pillager and row it in the water, or on dry land.

Once at their base, it's best for players to keep pillagers in the boat.

