How to plant wheat in Minecraft 1.19 update

Wheat is one of Minecraft's various basic crops, requiring little maintenance to grow.

With a little tilled land and a water source block nearby, players can grow plenty of wheat to keep themselves fed well into the future.

Fortunately for players, wheat is also incredibly easy to find in Minecraft. They can find wheat seeds as a drop by simply breaking larger tufts of grass in a given biome. Once players have wheat seeds, they'll also need a gardening hoe tool in order to till the necessary land for planting.

Below, players can find a quick guide to planting and growing wheat as of Minecraft version 1.19.

Step-by-step guide to planting and growing wheat in Minecraft 1.19

A player tills land underwater (Image via u/HazyHarry/Reddit)

Once Minecraft players have their wheat seeds and tools, they can get to work setting up a farm. Players will also need water, which they can pick up using a bucket or simply relocate to an area with a large body of water. Either method works nicely, and players can fit their farming plans around their water source accordingly.

Regardless, in just a few clicks or button presses, players will have a functioning wheat farm up and running, no matter the size. Here are the steps players can follow to get started:

With the gardening hoe in hand, players should find a suitable patch of land to till and right-click or press the use item button. This will convert the tillable land into farmland, where seeds can be planted. Blocks that support being converted into farmland are dirt, grass and dirt path blocks. Furthermore, coarse dirt and rooted dirt blocks can be altered into standard dirt blocks through the use of a hoe tool. They can then be turned into farmland from there. Once the farmland has been tilled, Minecraft players should place their wheat seeds in their hands. They can then place the seeds on the farmland via right click or by pressing the use item button. To ensure optimal growth, players will want to keep a light level of nine or higher around the crops. By using light sources like torches or lanterns, players can keep the crops' light level high even when nightfall comes. Crops will also need hydrated farmland to grow at a solid rate. One water source block can cover a 9x9 block area, so players will need to plan accordingly and place multiple water source blocks in case they are making a large wheat farm. Once the light levels are situated and the farmland is hydrated, all that's left is for players to wait for their wheat to grow.

If Minecraft players would like to speed up their wheat growth even further, they can use bone meal. This helpful little item can be made in composter blocks. They can also be broken down from bones.

Using bone meal on several pieces of plant life, wheat included, will increase the progression stages to grow the crop faster. Having a small amount of bone meal is always helpful for players who want to harvest their crops quickly.

