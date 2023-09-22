How to play creeper sounds in Minecraft

Creeper is one of the most iconic mobs in Minecraft, but also the most annoying one. It was one of the first hostile mobs that was added to the game. A creeper's main feature is to silently sneak up on you and explode, hurting you and the surroundings. One of the few sounds that a creeper makes is when they are about to explode. Hence, the hissing sound of a creeper is the most famous in the community and has given countless jump-scares to many.

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, it allows you to play any sound even when an entity or a block is not present near you. Here is a short guide to playing a creeper sound in the game.

Steps to play creeper sound in Minecraft

1) Activate cheats

You must first activate cheats in order to enter the playsound command in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

First, you need to activate cheats to manually play the creeper's sound. This is because the only way to play these sounds is by using commands, which are not allowed until and unless cheats are activated in a world.

If you have an existing world in Java Edition, you need to pause the game, head into the 'Open to LAN' option, and then click on 'activate cheats' in order to temporarily use commands. In Bedrock Edition, cheats can simply be enabled by going into the world settings and toggling the settings.

If you are creating a new world, activate cheats from the creation page itself. This applies to both Java and Bedrock Edition.

2) Enter the /playsound command

The command needed to play the creeper sound in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

Once cheats are enabled in a world, you can enter the '/playsound' command to play almost any sound present in the game. After entering the main command, you need to find the creeper sounds in particular. To open the list that will show creeper sounds, you need to type 'entity' right after '/playsound'.

This will bring up a long list of sounds that entities make. You can simply scroll down and find the creeper sounds. There are essentially three different sounds that creepers make: one is when they are hurt, one is when they die, and one is when they explode, which will be written as 'primed'.

Primed sound is the famous hiss sound that you hear whenever the mob is going to explode. Hence, select the desired sound from the list and then type ambient so that the sound plays in the environment. Finally, you can enter your username to listen to the sound or someone else's username if you wish for them to hear.

This is what the command should look like when it's complete:

/playsound minecraft:entity.creeper.primed ambient {your username}

This is how you can play the creeper sound, which will jump-scare anyone in the first instance for sure.