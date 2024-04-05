How to play Hardcore in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft is a game that might seem easy to play, but when you are all alone in the dark with no food and surrounded by creepers, things starts getting scary. However, Hardcore mode raises the stakes even further. Players with the Bedrock version of the title previously had no access to this mode. That is until now.

Mojang has finally added Hardcore mode to the Minecraft Bedrock. In the Preview 1.21.0.20 release for this version of the game, the developer introduced a ton of new features that have already been added to the title's Java Edition, including Hardcore mode.

What you need to do to play Hardcore in Minecraft Bedrock

The ominous trial update for Bedrock (Image via Mojang Studios)

The process of playing Hardcore in Minecraft Bedrock is simple. All you need to do is start the game and then create a new world. From here, look for the ‘Enable Hardcore Mode’ toggle. Enable the mode.

That’s pretty much it; you can now play Minecraft in Hardcore mode. It is worth noting that this mode is in experimental form, so you should expect some bugs and errors.

Turning on Hardcore mode in Bedrock (Image via YouTube/Wattles)

Coming to the question of why Mojang did not add Hardcore mode in Bedrock sooner, the answer is unclear. The most likely reason is the buggy nature of this game version. Bedrock is infamously called ‘bugrock’ because it has more bugs than diamonds in a mineshaft.

Perhaps the developer did not want players to die in Hardcore mode and lose all of their progress and items just because of some annoying bug. This would have completely ruined the gaming experience. This late implementation of the Hardcore mode might have allowed the studio to provide fans with a more stable experience.

Apart from that, the latest Bedrock preview also added Ominous Trials to the Bedrock version of the game. This event can be accessed by entering a trial chamber that has a bad omen. Defeating the trial spawner will give you the ominous trial key, which opens the ominous vault with very rare loot.