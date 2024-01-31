How to play Minecraft Godzilla DLC

Minecraft collaborations are always special, as they offer interesting and engaging content. Recently, Mojang announced a collaboration with the Godzilla vs Kong movie, and the much-awaited DLC has been dropped. It is live and available for players to download and start playing.

That said, what was expected to be a very basic DLC has turned out to be a content-packed addition to the game with four gameplay modes and two exciting quests. Here’s how to get the Minecraft Godzilla DLC pack and start playing it.

Minecraft Godzilla DLC: How to download

The Godzilla DLC is only available for Windows 10, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices (iOS and Android). Mojang hasn't mentioned if this expansion is supported by PlayStation or MacOS platforms.

Players who have the game on the supported platforms need to head on to Minecraft Marketplace, where most of this title's DLCs and extra content is available. The Godzilla DLC is a paid option available at 1,510 Minecoins, which is roughly around $10, on the Marketplace. You can get it by clicking on the Download option.

The price of the DLC is comparatively high, but players will be getting their money’s worth of content. There are a lot of things in this expansion, including two gameplay modes that let players become the giant lizard monster and fight toe-to-toe with King Ghidorah.

Apart from that, it has two interesting quests that test gamers' building and movement abilities. One of these puts the player in a city being destroyed by the heat rays of Godzilla. The goal of this quest is to run away from the monster while avoiding the deadly rays.

While it may sound simple, there’s more to it. Players will have to collect resources while running to sustain themselves. Also, they will score more points if they save the people from Godzilla, adding a whole new dimension to the quest.

The other mission is equally interesting and challenging. In that one, your goal is to prevent Godzilla from destroying the city by building a wall around the monster. Saving the area is crucial, as it has some very powerful weapons and loot.

After containing the threat and saving the city, you can also decide to attack Godzilla and try to kill it. This will, however, be challenging, even in multiplayer mode. But that’s the fun thing about this DLC. So head on to Minecraft Marketplace and get it.

