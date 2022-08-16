How to play Minecraft UHC

Minecraft players who love a challenge sometimes gravitate to UHC or the Ultra Hardcore game mode.

This mode offers an increased challenge over standard Hardcore Mode survival, as it prohibits players from naturally regenerating their health.

Minecraft UHC is a great game mode to enjoy with friends, as it evolves into a battle royale-style mode where the last player standing wins. These multiplayer iterations can have PvP enabled or disabled, depending on what the host's preference may be.

Regardless, setting up a UHC world is quite easy and can be done in moments.

Players must use all their game knowledge to emerge victorious in Minecraft UHC

A spawn area for a UHC map (Image via OdyseeyBuilds.com)

While it's possible to play Minecraft UHC on a server, players are also permitted to run the game mode in their own world locally.

Whether the game is played online or offline, the premise is the same. Players are dropped into a given world and must survive as long as they can, using the environment around them to build and craft.

Since health regeneration is disabled, healing items become incredibly important. One should also avoid taking damage at all costs. One false move can lead to a loss in Ultra Hardcore, so players must stay on their toes and use all their game knowledge to come out on top.

Steps to set up an Ultra Hardcore world

Create a new world via the main menu or import a UHC map downloaded from a site like Planet Minecraft. Pre-built maps can help hosts set certain parameters and spawn areas instead of building them outright. However, this isn't necessary, as any standard world can also be an UHC world. Some maps just like to limit the area that players can participate in. Ensure that the world's game mode is set to Hardcore mode and enable cheats. If this isn't done during world creation, players can still do so via opening the game to LAN once in-game. Once the host spawns into the game world with cheats enabled, enter the command "/gamerule naturalRegeneration false" and press enter. This should disable the necessary regeneration to make the game mode UHC. Exit the game world. From here, players will want to disable cheats. This can be achieved in Bedrock Edition by editing the world from the world list. Furthermore, if players enabled cheats by opening the world to LAN, cheats will be disabled upon exit. Return to the game world. If you'd like to play with players on your local network, re-open the world to LAN but make sure cheats are disabled. Alternatively, for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.16 or above, players can create the hardcore world and disable natural regeneration upon world creation without the need for cheats. Simply create a new world on the main menu, navigate to Game Rules, and set Health Regeneration to off before saving changes.

That's all there is to setting up a basic local UHC world. Players can always check out numerous Minecraft multiplayer servers and realms to play the game mode with plugins and new features. It all comes down to the preference of the players and the host.

