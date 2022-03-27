How rare is the Skeleton Mob in Minecraft

Skeletons are some of the most common hostile mobs in Minecraft. Falling under the sub-category of “undead mobs,” these scary and mostly annoying creatures are a part of a small group of hostile mobs that use ranged combat. Using a bow, they constantly hurl arrows at players, often killing or severely injuring them, only for mobs like zombies and creepers to finish the job.

Skeletons that approach players (or vice versa) can be heard by the player as they emit a rattling sound. They have two different variants. The variant found in the overworld dimension is the Stray.

Strays are spawned when a regular skeleton gets trapped in powdered snow for at least seven seconds. On the other hand, Wither Skeletons can be found in the Nether dimension, patrolling inside nether fortresses.

Skeletons: Spawning criteria and rarity in Minecraft

Like most hostile mobs in the game, skeletons usually spawn under conditions that display low-light levels. Since the Caves and Cliffs, part 1 update was released, the spawning of mobs concerning light levels has changed.

Currently, skeletons in the game can spawn at light levels of 0. In the game’s Java Edition, they usually spawn in groups of four or five. In Bedrock Edition, however, skeletons either spawn alone or in pairs. Also, the mobs do not spawn in the newly introduced and upcoming Deep Dark biome since the only mob that spawns at those depths is the Warden.

As far as rarity is concerned, skeletons are some of the most common hostile mobs to spawn in the game, with tons of them appearing once night falls in the game. However, it is known that 25% of skeletons spawn from skeleton spawners.

Additionally, one of the rarest variants of the mob is a spider jockey, which consists of a skeleton riding a spider, with a spawning chance of 1%. Skeletons can also spawn inside the soul-sand valley biome in the Nether dimension.

However, players are likely to find a smaller number of these mobs concentrated in one area in the Nether. Game mechanics prevent additional skeletons from spawning if the existing ones are already in a specific area.

