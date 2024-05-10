How to repair iron golem in Minecraft

Iron golems are some of the most useful mobs in the entirety of Minecraft, for several different reasons. The use they're most known for is defending the otherwise pacifist villagers from hostile mobs that spawn throughout the world during the night. However, iron golems often end up outnumbered, which results in them taking significant damage over time.

While villagers can spawn more golems in Minecraft, there's no guarantee that they will immediately spawn a golem if one is killed. This can result in entire villages being wiped out. Thankfully, this can be avoided by repairing iron golems when they're low on health.

The process for repairing iron golems is explained below, along with the other amazing uses for these Minecraft mobs.

How to repair a Minecraft iron golem

1) Find a village or make an iron golem

The easiest way to find an iron golem is to visit a nearby village (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll need to do to repair an iron golem is find one to repair. There are two ways to find an iron golem. The cheaper option, in terms of resources, is to find a village. These amazing Minecraft structures typically have a single iron golem protecting them at all times, making them the perfect spot to look.

Additionally, you could make an iron golem in Minecraft. This can be done by placing four iron blocks in a "T" shape and then placing a carved pumpkin on the center of the top block.

2) Wait for the golem to take damage

It shouldn't take long for an iron golem to end up damaged (Image via Mojang)

Once you've found or made an iron golem, the next step is to actually wait for it to get damaged. This shouldn't take long, as iron golems tend to quickly get outnumbered during the night, with swarms of hostile Minecraft mobs dealing considerable damage to them before being taken down.

It's thankfully quite easy to tell when an iron golem is in need of repair, as they will have visible cracks on them to signify their damage. There are several stages of cracks to reflect their health getting lower.

3) Use iron ingots to repair damage

A very damaged iron golem's texture (Image via Mojang)

Once an iron golem has taken enough damage to start to crack, it's time to repair it. Thankfully, this is by far the easiest part of the process. All you need to do is interact with the damaged golem while holding an iron ingot. This will consume the iron ingot and restore 12.5 hearts of the Minecraft mob's health pool of 50 hearts.

Other uses for iron golems

Iron farms are the best use of iron golems (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned earlier, iron golems are incredible mobs for a few reasons. Outside of them protecting villages, they're incredible early-game targets to hunt down since they drop iron ingots. This can allow players to skip past wood and stone tools right into the Iron Age.

Additionally, since iron golems can be spawned repeatedly and reliably by villagers, players can create Minecraft iron farms that automatically harvest their drops. This completely removes the need to mine for iron, a huge advantage when working on technical projects.