How to ride Striders in Minecraft

Introduced in Minecraft's 1.16 update, Striders are peculiar mobs that inhabit the seas of lava within the Nether.

Traversing the lava without harm, Striders are naturally passive to the player and are one of the Nether's least dangerous mobs in general. As a matter of fact, these mobs are so passive that Minecraft players can ride them through the floes of lava similar to how they would ride a pig while in the Overworld. Since there's so much lava within the Nether separating its structures and bodies of Netherrack, players may want to hitch a ride on a Strider to navigate across the pools instead of building various bridges.

Minecraft: How to ride a Strider and what materials are needed

Riding Striders may be one of the safer methods of traversing lava in the Nether. (Image via Mojang)

In order to ride a Strider in Minecraft, players will need the following:

A saddle

A warped fungus on a stick

A Strider

Striders are found easily enough, as they frequent the lava all around Minecraft's Nether. Saddles are often found within loot chests in structures, and warped fungus on a stick simply takes a warped (green) fungus from the Nether and a fishing rod. Once these three things are on-hand, all Minecraft players need to do is use the saddle on a Strider that is close by. Doing so will apply the saddle to the Strider the same way as one would apply a saddle to a horse or pig.

Once the Strider is saddled, all Minecraft players have to do is interact with the Strider, which should place them on its back. Afterwards, all that is required is to equip the warped fungus on a stick to one of the player's open hands. This will direct the Strider to follow the fungus, much like pigs follow carrots. All that's left afterwards is to explore the reaches of the Nether with the newfound lava-striding steed. Players should just be certain that they're on safe footing before dismounting the Strider, otherwise things may result in a lava-induced demise.

Considering the size of the Nether's lava sea, using a Strider may be preferred to creating bridges or using other methods to explore. For Minecraft players just entering their Nether, this can conserve resources while still allowing for exploration across obstacles that would otherwise require some block placement to circumvent them.

