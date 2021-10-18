How to see the Y level in Minecraft

Minecraft's system of locating entities and blocks is based on X, Y, and Z coordinates similar to a three-dimensional graph, with Y-coordinates representing the height of an object.

For Minecraft players, finding certain coordinates can be vital in spotting or remembering certain locations such as generated structures or even just the spot of a future building project.

Regardless, finding the Y-coordinate for a location is as easy as finding its X or Z counterparts, requiring the quick press of a function key in Minecraft: Java Edition and the activation of a specific setting in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Either way, once players have their coordinates, they'll have to know how to parse them.

Minecraft: Displaying coordinates and finding the Y level

A visual representations of a player's sight line compared to their in-game height level (Image via Mojang/Minecraft 101).

Thankfully for Minecraft players, bringing up the player's coordinates is an easy undertaking. In Minecraft: Java Edition, players will simply need to press the F3 key (by default) to bring up their debug screen, which in part displays their current location in coordinates.

These coordinates are displayed under the title "XYZ" on the left part of the screen, and the coordinates themselves are divided into three segments. The second segment of these three is the current Y-coordinate of the player, which they can note for later or use or watch as it changes as they move up or down in elevation.

This is particularly helpful when mining, as certain ores only spawn at certain elevations.

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, there is a defined setting to display the player's coordinates. This should also be the case for Minecraft's Pocket and Education Editions, as both are also based off of Bedrock Edition's framework.

Coordinates can be enabled when first creating a world in the Game Settings menu under World Options. Activating the "Show Coordinates" slider will provide a display in-game for the player to find their Y-coordinate.

Much like Java Edition, the second coordinate displayed in the sequence separated by commas represents the Y-level.

If Minecraft players have already created their world, there's no problem switching coordinates on manually. By entering their in-game pause menu, players can enter their settings and then their World Settings menu, where they can enable the showing of coordinates much like if they were creating a world.

Lastly, players can use the command "/gamerule showcoordinates true" without quotations to display coordinates as well. Regardless of how players decide to activate their coordinate display, the second coordinate listed should always be the Y-coordinate, which players can then use at their leisure to mark or navigate parts of their Minecraft world.

