How does the silk touch enchantment work in Minecraft

Minecraft is a huge game, which means that there are many enchantments that Minecraft players can choose from to place on their items. Enchantments are something that all Minecraft players would benefit from having in challenging situations.

Players can place enchantments on items using enchanting tables or anvils. Four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds and one book is required to craft an enchanting table in Minecraft. Three iron blocks & four iron ingots are the ingredients to craft an anvil.

One of the most slept-on enchantments in Minecraft is the silk touch. Some players say that Silk Touch isn't very useful, however it can be very beneficial to players if they use it in the best ways. The Silk Touch enchantment can be placed on axes, shovels, and pickaxes in Minecraft.

Players may not know how resourceful the Silk Touch enchantment can be. This article will explain how the Silk Touch enchantment works in Minecraft.

What does Silk Touch do in Minecraft?

What it does

Silk Touch enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

The Silk Touch enchantment allows players to obtain blocks as themselves rather than their usual items when mined. For example, when mining bookshelves with the Silk Touch enchantment applied, the bookshelves will drop as the shelves themselves instead of three books.

Silk touch can be placed on items using any enchanting table or anvil. Players will need to find an enchanted book in order to place this enchantment on items using an anvil.

This enchantment can be very useful if players need to mine a fragile block or when they need a block as itself. For example, once glass is placed, players will not be able to pick it up unless they are using a tool enchanted with Silk Touch, otherwise the glass will shatter.

Bookshelves can be used to get stronger enchantments on the enchanting table. Players can mine bookshelves using the Silk Touch enchantment for the actual bookshelf to drop so they do not have to craft it.

What can it be used on?

Ice block mined using the Silk Touch enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

The Silk Touch enchantment is effective on multiple different items in the game. Below players will see a list of items that Silk Touch works on.

Bees nest & Beehives

Blue ice

Bookshelves

Campfires

Clay

Coal ore

Coral Blocks / Coral / Coral Fans

Diamond Ore

Emerald Ore

Gilded Blackstone

Glass Pane / Glass

Ender Chests

Glowstone

Glass blocks

Gravel

Ice

Lapis

Leaves

Melons

Mushroom Blocks

Mycelium

Nether Gold Ore

Nether Quartz Ore

Nylium

Packed Ice

Podzol

Redstone Ore

Sea Lanterns

Snow / Snow blocks

Stone

Soul Campfires

Turtle Eggs

