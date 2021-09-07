How to spawn endermites in Minecraft

Small but still willing to fight, endermites are Minecraft's tiniest hostile mob in the current version of the game. While not particularly threatening, endermites do have some applications when it comes to making traps for Endermen.

Endermites themselves appear in a few ways, primarily in Survival Mode from the throwing of Ender Pearls. However, they can additionally be spawned via console command or by using a spawn egg in Creative Mode.

How a player wishes to encounter endermites is up to them, but all of the methods to spawn them are fairly easy to undertake.

Minecraft: Ways to spawn an endermite

Endermites share an unusual relationship with Endermen, who can be seen attacking them on sight (Image via Mojang)

Each method has slightly different requirements, but none of them is that difficult.

The method of naturally generating endermites in Survival Mode without commands is likely the most difficult, as it requires Ender Pearls, which aren't common until players have an established way to kill and loot Endermen or barter with Piglins in the Nether.

The main methods can be found below:

Breaking Ender Pearls

Endermites in vanilla Minecraft have a 5% chance (or 1/20) to spawn when an Ender Pearl is thrown. These endermites will despawn regardless of where the player is in two minutes unless players use a name tag on them.

Using a Spawn Egg

In the Creative Mode inventory, Minecraft players have access to a bevy of spawn eggs that can create mobs simply by using them on an appropriate service. The endermite spawn egg can be found towards the middle of the creative inventory's "Miscellaneous" tab. It can be recognized by its black/grey color scheme compared to other eggs.

Using a Spawn Command

For players wanting to create Endermites without Creative Mode or tossing Ender Pearls, chat commands can also be used. Players will need to ensure that their cheats are enabled by either being in a singleplayer world with cheats enabled (Open to LAN can change this status if it isn't enabled) or have the ability to use commands on a multiplayer server. This applies to both Minecraft: Java Edition as well as its Bedrock Edition, and Bedrock Edition's achievements will be disabled while cheats are active.

For Minecraft: Java Edition users, the command's syntax to be typed into chat is "/summon endermite [position] [nbt]" without the quotation marks. Position and NBT are optional tags that can spawn the endermite at certain coordinates and with certain properties.

For Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players, the command's syntax is "/summon endermite [spawn position] [spawn event] [name tag]" without quotations. Like the previous command, spawn position sets an endermite at certain coordinates. Spawn event will name the game event for the endermite spawn, and name tag will assign a custom name to the endermite that spawns in, which will appear above it during gameplay.

