Minecraft villagers are friendly mobs that are housed in villages and have jobs within them. The appearance of the villagers will vary depending upon their job.

Players can trade with villagers using emeralds and other materials. Trading with villagers can grant the player a lot of cool things.

There are thirteen different types of villagers in Minecraft. Each villager has a different job, and players can interact with each of these villagers.

The thirteen different types of Minecraft villagers are Armorer, Butcher, Cartographer, Cleric, Farmer, Fisherman, Fletcher, Leatherworker, Librarian, Masons, Shephard, Toolsmith and Weaponsmith.

This article shows players how to spawn villagers in Minecraft.

How can players spawn villagers in Minecraft?

Bringing them back to a village

Players will need a bell and a couple of beds to lure villagers back to their village (Image via gamefunny)

If villagers leave a village but have not despawned, it is possible for players to lure them back into the area. All players will need is a bell and a couple of beds to do so.

In order to lure villagers back to the village, players will need to place a bell near a building with beds inside. When players ring the bell, the villagers will follow the noise, and it will attract them back to their beds at night.

Spawning them

To spawn a villager in Minecraft, players will have to build a mini-village and expand it first. They will then need to build a mini-hut with a bed in it.

Players will have to wait for the villager to come sleep on the bed (it shouldn't take very long.) Once this is done, players should expand the village and build more huts with multiple beds.

More villagers will follow, and once the player gets a bell, they can ring it to attract other villagers to the area. The village houses should be constructed using 59 planks, 3 glass blocks, one wooden door, 20 wood, and one bed per house.

The first villager will attract the second villager. The more beds and similar huts are built, the more villagers will appear in the area.