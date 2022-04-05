How to spawn villagers in Minecraft

Minecraft villagers are helpful entities that facilitate trade and cooperation, but sometimes players don't have the time to breed them and need a faster option. In addition to using spawn eggs in Creative Mode, players can also utilize the game's command console to spawn villagers.

If players enable cheats via their world's settings or by opening the world to LAN, they can enter a specific command in their chat console to spawn villagers at a given location.

This command's syntax differs depending on whether players are playing on Minecraft: Java Edition or Bedrock Edition. Fortunately, the syntax is relatively simple for both.

Minecraft: How to use the summon command for villagers

Players can spawn as many villagers as they need (Image via Mojang)

Spawning a villager is quite easy once players have their cheats enabled. With a few presses of a keyboard, players can spawn a villager, even outside of a village if they so choose. Unlike bred villagers, there's no requirements for beds or food items. Players simply need to punch the text command into their chat.

Below, curious players can find the command syntax for both primary versions of the game:

Minecraft: Java Edition

/summon villager [position] [nbt]

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

/summon villager [spawnPos] [spawnEvent] [nameTag]

/summon villager <nametag> [spawnPos]

There's a little to unpack in this particular command syntax. However, many Minecraft players won't need to worry about the extra commands like [spawnEvent] or [nbt] unless they're attempting to customize the spawning process intricately.

For most players, [position] and [spawnPos] are the more important identifiers. These code tags designate where players can spawn the villagers based on their XYZ coordinates.

However, it's also entirely possible for players to skip the coordinates in the command syntax, which will instead cause the villager to spawn at the player's current location. Players who wish to further customize their villager spawn can use additional tags such as [nameTag] or [nbt].

For example, players can enter a chat command such as /summon villager ~ ~ ~ {VillagerData:{profession:farmer,level:2,type:plains}} which will spawn a villager with no set coordinates as a farmer at the second level of its profession. The villager will also be a plains villager as opposed to its counterparts such as desert or jungle villagers.

Although these villagers may potentially not be connected to a village when they're summoned, they're still capable of performing most of the villagers' functions.

This includes trading, which means players in a particular bind can summon villagers on the spot and trade with them if they so choose. By removing the constraints of a village, players who summon villagers can allow for a greater measure of freedom in trading or simply interacting with villagers in general.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha