How to stop mobs from breaking blocks in Minecraft

Building is one of the most common things to do in Minecraft. Since its early days, Minecraft has provided gamers with an almost-endless world to express their creativity. Using blocks, players can create anything in Minecraft.

Minecrafters spend hours creating amazing builds. After investing a long time in their projects, the last thing players would want is it to be destroyed. Unfortunately, the world of Minecraft is filled with dangers.

In Minecraft, players will find a whole variety of different mobs. Some mobs are capable of changing blocks or destroying them. However, there are a few possible ways for players to prevent getting their builds ruined by mobs.

Preventing mobs from destroying blocks in Minecraft and its aftermath

Remains of a creeper explosion (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, creepers are renowned for destroying blocks. Creepers are known for sneaking behind players and blowing up houses. Over a long time, the Overworld has become home to tons of craters created by explosions.

With the help of one command, players can stop creepers and many other mobs from affecting blocks in Minecraft. Players can set the gamerule mobGriefing to false to prevent any mob from breaking blocks.

How to switch off mob griefing?

Command to turn off mob griefing (Image via Minecraft)

By default, mobGriefing gamerule is always activated. To turn it off, players will have to activate cheats. On a Minecraft server, players will need to become server operators to stop mob griefing. Type this command in the chatbox/console and press Enter to switch off mob griefing:

/gamerule mobGriefing false

What changes will you notice after setting monGriefing to false

Doing this will prevent all mobs from destroying or affecting blocks. The following happens after disabling mob griefing:

Creepers explode but do not break blocks.

Ghast explosions do not break blocks.

Endermen cannot pick blocks.

At high difficulty, zombies won't break doors.

Villagers cannot plant seeds or harvest crops.

Mobs cannot pick items.

Wither and the Ender dragon do not destroy blocks.

Sheep do not eat grass

Silverfish do not hide in blocks or call other silverfish.

Blazes do not light up blocks on fire.

Snowmen do not make snow tracks.

Rabbits do not eat carrots.

At first, turning off mob griefing can feel like a blessing. However, as players start playing with this gamerule set at false, they will experience problems. This rule breaks villager crop farms, observer-based wool farms, snow farms, etc. Players should be careful while changing gamerules.

