Top 5 tips to stylize your house in Minecraft

Most beginner Minecraft players can build a base and fully-fledged house, but how do players take this basic house to the next level?

The key is to stylize and decorate the build. Each player has a different idea of what they want in a build, and there are many methods of stylizing builds besides the ones described in this article. There isn't one simple way to improve or one style to copy. Styling a house is very subjective. Here are a few styling tips for beginning Minecraft players.

How to stylize your Minecraft house

#1 Layering

Similar to clothing and fashion, layering your builds is one of the easiest ways to appeal to the eye. This can be done rather simply such as protruding a wooden frame one block out rather than in line with the wall (reference the picture below).

Layering wood (Image via Minecraft)

#2 Build with other Minecraft players

Minecraft was created with a multiplayer option for a reason. Building with friends and other players is a great way to learn different styles. It keeps the player's building skills fresh and can give inspiration when lacking. It's also fun!

#3 Use different types of wood

Oftentimes players just starting will use the same type of wood for the frame, walls, and roof. This works practically, but for builders trying to improve it's recommended to use different types of wood.

For example, if the walls are oak wood planks, try to use spruce and dark oak wood stairs on the roof. If the support corners are made of oak wood planks, try to replace them with oak or dark oak wood like one would find on a tree (Reference the picture below). This will add some dimensions to the entire build.

Different types of wood (Image via Minecraft)

#4 Add some imperfections

A big mistake beginner players make when building a house is trying to make everything symmetrical. In reality, this makes a player's base feel unrealistic or static. Adding a windowsill on one side and a deck on the other is a great way to shift the focus of the build and add some asymmetry.

Another way to add imperfections is to mix materials in stairs or walkways. An example is shown below.

Varied pathway (Image via Minecraft)

#5 Small details

Small details can be anything from adding a stone base to adding leaves to the side of a house. Some really useful materials to use when decorating houses are ladders, trapdoors, buttons, leaves, vines, and slabs. For example, adding trapdoors at the top of windows can add a lot of needed dimensions to builds.

One lovely detail to include are leaves cascading down the side of the wall. Another detail to consider including is an open glass pane window design. This can open up the feel of the house, and incorporate the indoors with the outdoors.