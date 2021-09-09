How to survive in Minecraft anarchy servers

Minecraft anarchy servers are servers that contain no (or sometimes minimal) rules.

Although popular, such servers are not designed for new Minecraft players due to their difficult nature and steep learning curve.

Having said that, knowing some of the information outlined below can dramatically help beginners boost their survival odds.

Best ways to survive in Minecraft anarchy servers

6) Use a good utility client like Impact

A good client is paramount when playing on a pure anarchy server such as 2b2t, where cheats are completely allowed.

Impact is a top-quality utility client that is free to install and use. It remains one of 2b2t's most used clients.

Players looking to install Impact can check out the helpful video below:

Disclaimer: Using this type of utility client is not allowed on many Minecraft servers. Players should always check the rules to see if cheats are allowed.

5) Use Antihunger

Antihunger is one of the many helpful cheats to use on anarchy servers (Image via csrbox)

Antihunger is one of the most important cheats for servers like 2b2t as it forces hunger bars to drain less quickly. This makes it markedly easier to survive, with less food needed to be hunted and consumed.

4) Utilize a Nether portal and the Nether

Nether portals are highly useful tools in Minecraft anarchy servers (Image via Minecraft.net)

Players using the Impact mod can use Baritone to find a nearby Nether portal. It's common knowledge that one block traveled in the Nether counts for eight blocks traveled in the Overworld.

As such, players can use the Nether as a way to quickly gain a large amount of ground in the Overworld. In general, the further a player travels out, the higher their chances of survival are.

3) Try to avoid famous landmarks

The valley of wheat is a popular landmark in 2b2t (Image via Minecraft)

Most famous landmarks on 2b2t have unfortunately been griefed by this point.

Famous landmarks pose a substantial risk to Minecraft newbies, as more experienced players could detect them nearby through various cheats.

2) Trust no one

Anarchy servers can be full of traps and tricks (Image via Minecraft)

Often regarded as one of the most important rules of Minecraft anarchy, remaining vigilant and trusting no one can be lifesaving.

Free handouts are a rare sight on most hardcore anarchy servers, and trolls often trick players who are new to the server.

1) Make a fishing rod and use Autofish

Autofishing is an easy way to obtain food on anarchy servers (Image via Minecraft)

One of the easiest ways for newbies to make food on popular anarchy servers is to Autofish. This can be done with popular modified clients, such as Impact.

The Impact client can even help players obtain the materials needed to craft a fishing rod. Players can use the command .search add web and .search add mob_spawner in order to locate cobwebs that have spawned inside abandoned Mineshafts (needed for string).

