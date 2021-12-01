How tall can mountains be in Minecraft's 1.18 update?

The second part of Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update has been released today on Minecraft: Java Edition. The changes are quickly noticeable to players who do a fair bit of traveling regardless of whether they are in an old or newly-generated world.

In addition to plainly overhauling the way that caves and mountains generate, their dimensions and generation height layers have also changed. For mountains, peaks can reach as high as Y=256 thanks to the increase in build height limit and a loosening of generation restrictions for game worlds. Mountain peaks are now much more jagged and treacherous, and the height increase makes these areas trickier to traverse.

Minecraft: Changes to mountains in Caves & Cliffs Part 2

Mountain biomes are also being reworked as part of Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Mojang)

In addition to the increase in generation height in Minecraft, the 1.18 update has also made changes to the way biomes operate around and atop mountains. Mountain slopes can now feature three different biomes between meadows, groves, and snowy locations. Meanwhile, mountain peaks can sport jagged, frozen, and stony biomes, increasing the diversity of the massive natural structures.

Each of the Minecraft biomes that will now be present on mountains will be rife with biodiversity, including different plant and animal life. Compared to the original scope of what mountains were capable of, essentially just holding stone and ore, this is a huge improvement. With Minecraft's The Wild Update slated to release in 2022, there are likely even more additions to be made to the wild reaches of the Overworld. Generated wildernesses were in need of being updated, and Mojang has appeared ready to meet this challenge.

Players who are now transitioning their worlds to Minecraft 1.18 shouldn't expect huge changes to mountains immediately close to their position, but after a little exploring they should notice some of the update's most visible changes. Underground layers have deepened, and their block types have changed. Caves now generate in varied stages of size and can feature incredibly compressed spaces. Mountains are much more grandiose and now feature much more life on them than before, which is further diversified by the implemented biomes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Truly, Caves & Cliffs Part 2 has changed the generation of Minecraft worlds in a big way, and the best way to experience it is to load up your favorite world or server and take a look personally.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar