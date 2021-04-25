How to tame parrots in Minecraft

In Minecraft, mobs are living creatures that spawn in this pixelated block world. Most mobs are hostile towards players, while some are peaceful and friendly, such as wolves and parrots.

Parrots are one of the cutest mobs in Minecraft. These tropical mobs are rare to find as they have low spawn rates and are limited to specific biomes. Like wolves and cats, players can also tame parrots. This article informs players on how to tame these cute little birds in Minecraft.

Parrots in Minecraft: How to tame them

Image via Minecraft

To tame parrots, players need seeds in Minecraft. Like other mobs, players have to feed them food (seeds). Players can use any of the following seeds to tame parrots:

Beetroot Seeds

Wheat Seeds

Melon Seeds

Pumpkin seeds

After a parrot is tamed, players can travel with the bird or make it sit by pressing right-click on it. Parrots have a unique behavior exclusive to them. A tamed player will choose to sit on a player's shoulder rather than the ground. Players can have parrots on both of their shoulders.

Parrots love listening to songs. Players can play a music disc on a jukebox to make parrots dance. Parrots start dancing by shaking their head and body when near a jukebox with a music disk. They will also dance while perching on a player's shoulder.

Image via Minecraft

These cute mobs can also scare players by imitating sounds of hostile creatures like zombies. Don't worry if you hear a zombie's sound or creeper hissing, as it's probably the tamed parrot.

Where to find parrots in Minecraft?

Image via Minecraft

Finding parrots can be difficult due to their low spawn rate. Players can discover parrots in the jungle biomes of Minecraft. Search for parrots in these jungle biomes:

Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Jungle Edge

Parrots can spawn in jungle edge biomes only in the Bedrock Edition. Unlike cats and ocelots, parrots don't get scared by players. Walk over to a parrot and feed them seeds to tame them.