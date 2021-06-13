Minecraft llamas were first teased by game developer Jeb in a public poll on Twitter. They were subsequently added to version 1.11 of the game, all the way back in 2016.

Llamas are a neutral mob that spawn naturally in the Overworld. They are useful in transporting large quantities of items across a vast distance.

Llamas can be tamed, mounted, and ridden in Minecraft. This guide will explain all such relevant information, including how to ride/tame llamas, helpful tips, and more.

How to tame and ride a llama in Minecraft

The first step, of course, is to locate a llama. The best place to look for these fluffy creatures is typically savanna and mountain biomes.

After eventually finding (or spawning) a llama, players can easily tame it in a similar fashion to a horse. This means that players will need to ensure they are holding nothing in their hand and then right-click (or interact) with the llama.

Llamas in Minecraft can be mounted by interacting with an empty hand

Doing this will cause the player to mount the llama, in a similar fashion to a horse. The llama may buck the player off a few times, but the trick is to keep mounting until it becomes comfortable being ridden.

At this point, the player can comfortably ride the llama without being kicked off. It should be noted, however, that in the current state of Minecraft, the llama cannot be controlled while being ridden.

How to put a carpet on a tamed llama in Minecraft

Carpets of all colors can also be placed on any tamed llama. This is helpful for identification purposes if players have several llamas tamed.

Players should ensure that the llama is tamed before placing a carpet on it. They can then mount the llama and open their inventory. This will bring up a menu in which a carpet of any color can be applied in the bottom-left corner.

Carpets can be applied to tamed llamas for identification purposes

How to put a chest on a tamed llama in Minecraft

Chests can be put on a tamed llama in order to drastically increase their storage capacity. This can be done by simply holding a chest and right-clicking (or pressing the interaction key) while facing any tamed llama.

However, players should note that once a chest is applied to a llama, it cannot be undone.

Chests can be applied to tamed Minecraft llamas to increase their storage capacity

