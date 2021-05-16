How to teleport in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Despite being added to Minecraft back in 2012, commands have remained an integral part of the game.

The most popular Minecraft adventure maps would not have existed without heavily utilizing such commands.

The teleport command, in particular, has remained one of the most helpful core commands within Minecraft. This specific command allows players to traverse thousands of blocks instantly, making it very useful for users dealing with particularly large worlds.

Luckily for players, the teleport command is fairly easy to use, with a simple and easy-to-memorize command format.

How can players teleport in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

Step #1: Enable cheats

First of all, players must make sure that they have enabled cheats within the world settings. Without doing this, the teleport command, along with all other commands, will not work.

Players can learn how to easily enable cheats in any world with this helpful guide.

Step #2: Open the chat window

In order to type the teleport command, players will need to open the chat interface

Players will now need to open a chat window. This is done differently on different platforms:

Xbox: Press Right on the D-Pad.

PlayStation: Press Right on the D-Pad.

Nintendo Switch: Press Right on the D-Pad.

Mobile: Press the chat icon at the top of the screen.

PC: Press the T key on the keyboard.

Step #3: Type the “teleport” command

Now, players must type “/teleport” followed by their player name. After this, they should type the name of the player they want to teleport. Alternatively, the player can type a set of x y z coordinates that they would like to teleport to.

An example of a teleport command would be “/teleport Player1 120 50 250”. This would teleport a player with the name "Player1" to the coordinates: x= 120, y= 50, z = 255.

Another example of a teleport command would be "/teleport Player1 Player2". This specific command would teleport the player with the name "Player1" to the player with the name "Player2."

Step #4: Press enter

If everything has been typed out correctly, players should press the enter key to be teleported to their desired location immediately.

