How to teleport mobs in Minecraft

With so many different mobs in Minecraft, some are less inclined to move based on the player's interactions than others. Fortunately, there's a fix for that.

Thanks to cheat console commands, Minecraft players can teleport just about any being in the game. To move mobs like animals, enemies, and villagers, the "/tp @e" or teleport entity command can be used to whisk them away to a designated location.

Before activating these commands, players will want to ensure that they have cheats enabled in their single player world or have the privilege to use them on a multiplayer server.

Minecraft: Using the teleport entity command to move mobs

Minecraft players can ensure that cheats are operable by:

By enabling them during world creation.

Turning them on using "Open With LAN."

Turning them on in settings in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, or enabling operator-level permissions on a multiplayer server for the player.

Once Minecraft players have ensured their cheats are enabled, simply opening the chat window and typing a few words can move entities at will.

The syntax, "/tp @e[type=mobtype] (x-coordinate) (y-coordinate) (z-coordinate)" is used to move mobs of a certain type to a particular set of coordinates. These coordinates can be acquired by pressing F3 in Minecraft: Java Edition or by using the "Show Coordinates" setting in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Players who want to move mobs to their character's position or move their character to the mob's position can use the following commands:

"/tp @e[type=mobtype] @p" will teleport mobs of a certain type to the closest player (usually you).

Typing "/tp @p @e[type=mobtype]" will move the player to them.

By adding a comma after "mobtype" and placing the argument "name=", players can also move entities. Specifically, those that have been presented with a nametag.

"Mobtype" refers to the type of entity to be moved, so for example, a Minecraft player could type "/tp @p @e[type=chicken]" to teleport themselves to nearby chicken mobs.

Additionally, players could type "/tp @e[type=cow,name=Bob] @p" to teleport their pet cow named Bob to their location. These commands can also be used in the form of command blocks, to move mobs to certain locations upon interaction.

