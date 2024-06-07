How to enable bundles in Minecraft

Bundles are one of the most interesting items in Minecraft. Initially promised all the way back in 2020, they are one of the longest-awaited features still in active development. While bundles are totally missing from all the different Bedrock versions, which is why they've yet to fully release, they can be experimented with on Java right now.

Detailed below is exactly how to enable bundles on Java Editions if you're tired of waiting on Mojang to finally add them to the full game.

Steps to enable Minecraft bundles

1) Launch the game

Java Edition's home screen (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll want to do to enable Minecraft's bundles is actually launch the game. Bundles are only available as experimental options within Java Edition, so make sure to launch this version of the game from the official launcher.

Trending

Any other launcher alternatives can also be used.

2) Create a new world

The world creation screen on Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

Since bundles are locked behind experimental settings, they can only be enabled during world creation, at least through regular in-game means. This means that you'll need to go create a new world rather than launch a pre-existing one.

3) Turn on bundles

The toggle for bundles switched to "On" (Image via Mojang)

From within the world creation screen, hit the "More" tab at the top. There will then be three options to pick from: one for data packs, one for experiments, and one for many of Minecraft's game rules. These are the three different types of extra content available to Java players outside of resource packs and mods.

Click on "Experiments" and then enable bundles using the toggle. There will only be a handful of experiments to select from, meaning it should be easy to find bundles in the list.

4) Test in-game

A partially filled bundle seen using Java Edition experiments (Image via Mojang)

With bundles actually enabled, the next step is to launch Minecraft and start playing.

The easiest way to test would be to start the world in creative. This means that you can search for bundles in the creative menu to see if they're appearing properly. Then, you can either set the game mode to survival using one of Minecraft's commands or create a new world in survival using the same process.

However, assuming that bundles are enabled properly, you're free to mess around with Mojang's interesting and long-delayed inventory solution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback