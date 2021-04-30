How to tame a phantom in Minecraft

Phantoms are undead Minecraft mobs that players can see flying around the world pretty commonly. These are airborne hostile mobs, and they are pretty fast also. Players will barely see these little monsters coming.

Phantoms will spawn in the game when players have not slept or died for more than three days of in-game time. Phantoms will not spawn if a player has respawned or reset their spawn at any point within the three days.

Phantoms are little dark blue mobs that look like bats, except they have green eyes and they look similar to a mini dragon. Phantoms will swoop down and attack players from above when they are not paying attention.

Phantoms will only spawn between light levels of seven or less and will attempt to spawn every one to two minutes. These mobs will only spawn during the night time or during thunderstorms

Phantoms are most commonly seen if the player is at a y level of 75. They can shoot them down using bows, or they can just wait for them to come back down and strike them with the sword.

One thing that players may not know is that phantoms can be tamed in Minecraft.

How can players tame phantoms in Minecraft

Phantom Plus Behavoir Add-on

(Available on Mcpedl.com)

(Image via pcgamesn)

The Phantom Plus add on is a downloadable feature that players can place on their game to allow them to ride on phantoms. Players will be able to control it and take it in whatever direction they choose.

It is recommended that players set their game on creative mode before trying to tame a phantom, as they are hostile mobs and they will most likely just try to kill the player before they are even touched in survival.

The only thing that Minecraft players will not be able to control is when the phantom ascends and descends. Players can control the direction in which the phantom goes by looking around in whatever direction the player wishes to move.

Obtain a Phantom

(Image via Bigbst4tz2 on youtube)

Minecraft players will then just need to get a phantom to come near them, or spawn one on their own in creative, and there will be an option for players to tame and ride them.