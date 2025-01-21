How to Turn Off Friendly Fire in Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world. Just like any other game, everything in it becomes more fun when you are playing with your friends. The blocky games allow easy multiplayer access where you can invite your friend into your world or join their world easily. However, you may find there is something that can ruin the fun of playing with your buddies: friendly fire.

Friendly fire is a feature that causes you to deal damage to other players on the server. This can certainly spoil the fun, especially during combat or resource-gathering.

Fortunately, Minecraft provides ways to turn off friendly fire so that you can wave your sword or ax without the fear of hurting your teammates. This article will explain how to disable friendly fire step-by-step across different editions of the game.

Turning off friendly fire in Minecraft

Command for turning off friendly fire in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Friendly fire might be useful in certain scenarios, such as PvP mini-games; it often leads to unintended frustration during team-based gameplay. Here are the steps for turning off this feature. But before you get started, note that you need to be a part of a multiplayer server for the following commands to work.

For Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Enable cheats in your world: Open your world settings and toggle on the Cheats option to allow command use.

Create a team: Open the chat window and type:

/team add TeamName

Replace TeamName with the name you want for your team (e.g., "BlueTeam").

Add players to the team: Add yourself and your teammates to the created team using the command:

/team join TeamName PlayerName

Replace TeamName with your team name and PlayerName with the player's in-game name.

Disable friendly fire for the team: Type the following command:

/team modify TeamName friendlyFire false

This will ensure that players on the same team cannot damage each other.

For Minecraft: Java Edition

Create and Assign Teams

Similar to the Bedrock Edition, create a team by typing:

/team add TeamName

Then, add players to the team with:

/team join TeamName PlayerName

Turn off friendly fire: Use the following command to disable friendly fire:

/team modify TeamName friendlyFire false

Use plugins or mods (if needed): On modded or plugin-based servers, friendly fire settings may be controlled through additional tools like WorldGuard or server configuration files.

In Realms, commands function the same as in the Bedrock or Java Editions. Ensure cheats are enabled and follow the above steps to create teams and disable friendly fire.

Console players using the Bedrock Edition can follow the same steps. Enable cheats from the world settings, then use the commands to create teams and disable friendly fire.

