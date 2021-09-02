How to use barrels in Minecraft

Barrels offer a similar storage capability to chests in Minecraft, but there are some caveats that make them a bit different.

Originally released in Minecraft: Java Edition 1.14, barrels offer 27 slots of storage, similar to a single chest. However, they don't require a block of space overhead to open, something that chests require.

As a result, barrels are useful storage blocks in cramped confines where players may not want to opt for the space needed for a chest.

Minecraft: Other facts about barrels

Barrels are easily craftable in Minecraft and can interact in interesting ways outside of being used for storage (Image via Mojang)

Including their storage capabilities, barrel blocks have plenty of uses and quirks that make them unique. For starters, they are used by fisherman villagers as a job site block. They also allow for interesting decorative alternatives.

There are plenty of other interesting uses and factoids about barrel blocks that Minecraft players may not be aware of, including:

Barrels possess different crafting recipes between Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. In Java, a barrel can be crafted with wooden planks and wooden slabs. In Bedrock, they are crafted with sticks and wooden slabs.

Barrels can be filled by droppers and still interact with hoppers.

Barrels can be used as furnace fuel, smelting 1.5 items before expiring.

If placed under note blocks, barrels create a bass tone for the note.

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, barrels can be moved by pistons.

Barrels are oddly immune to lava. If placed near lava, it will flow around the block and burn surrounding flammable blocks. However, the barrel block will remain unburnt and undamaged.

After witnessing a player opening or destroying a barrel block, piglins will become hostile and attack.

When broken, barrel blocks will drop themselves as well as all of the items contained within.

Although they don't sport the storage space of a double chest, barrels can still be useful in confined spaces for storage and for presenting interesting new avenues for decoration. With their earthy and rustic feel, they may aesthetically fit better in some builds compared to the more conspicuous chest blocks.

