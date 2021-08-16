How to use Cartography Table in Minecraft

Exploration is a core Minecraft mechanic, and Cartography Tables can ensure that players don't get lost in their massive worlds.

The Cartography Table, used by players and villagers, allows them to create and improve maps.

Considering the size of most Minecraft seeds, it definitely doesn't hurt to have a few maps on hand in order to find one's way and return to points of interest at later times.

Although creating maps is simple enough, enhancing them through use of the Cartography Table can make them even more useful.

Additionally, players in multiplayer worlds on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition have access to a few additional functions with this job block compared to Java Edition.

Minecraft: Using the Cartography Table, and the Java/Bedrock Edition differences

In addition to finding them in villages, Minecraft players can create their own Cartography Table by using four wooden planks of any type and two pieces of paper as materials in the Crafting Menu.

Don't worry about matching the planks as any will work, even if they are mixed and matched.

Once created and placed, players have a few options in the Cartography Table's menu. Below is a list of functions available depending on what is placed in the table's two slots:

Map + Paper - Expand the map.

- Expand the map. Map + Empty Map - Create a cloned map, which is an exact duplicate of the map placed.

- Create a cloned map, which is an exact duplicate of the map placed. Map + Glass Pane - Lock the map, preventing any more exploration progress from being made on it. This can be useful when trying to hide certain structures in a multiplayer realm or server.

Additionally, for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, the following options are also available:

Map + Compass - Convert a standard map into a Locator Map, which can indicate the position of other nearby players.

- Convert a standard map into a Locator Map, which can indicate the position of other nearby players. Empty Map + Compass - Create an empty Locator Map.

- Create an empty Locator Map. Paper + Empty Slot - Create a standard empty map.

- Create a standard empty map. Paper + Compass - Create an empty Locator Map, giving players some choice in how they form one.

In addition to its uses for players, Minecraft villagers can convert to the cartography profession by using this block. As a Cartographer, villagers can trade players cartography supplies such as paper, glass panes, and compasses for Emeralds.

Players can also provide these materials to the Cartographer in return for a few Emeralds as well.

A Cartographer can help ensure to players that they aren't without materials to create the maps they desire when they set off to explore their Minecraft seed.

