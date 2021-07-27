How to use a compactor in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

Hypixel's Minecraft Skyblock server is one of the most popular across the globe, and its custom content is part of the reason players log into their multiplayer world time and time again.

Compactors, for example, are incredibly helpful little gadgets for Hypixel's player base. After receiving a blueprint for them at level 5 of the Cobblestone Collection, players can build a compactor using seven enchanted cobblestones and an enchanted piece of redstone.

Operating somewhat similar to the Silk Touch enchantment, compactors are a minion upgrade that allows certain minions to turn their resources into block form as opposed to the raw resource.

Minecraft: Creating and using the compactor in Hypixel Skyblock

In order for players to craft a compactor for their minions, they'll first need to achieve Cobblestone Collection level 5. Since it takes a significant amount of cobblestone to make the enchanted cobblestone needed to craft the compactor, players may opt to get a jump start on mining the item so they can get a little XP and potentially level up the skill from it.

From a material standpoint, it takes a total of 1,120 cobblestone to make the required enchanted cobble and 160 redstone in order to make the piece of enchanted redstone needed.

For players not wanting to rely on the in-game economy, they can not only find plenty of cobblestone via their private island but also the Coal Mine, Gold Mine, and Deep Caverns areas. For redstone, Minecraft players can mine a substantial amount within the Pigman's Den.

The compactor can additionally be acquired without crafting by completing the quest within the Lapis Quarry that requires Minecraft players to give an iron pickaxe to the Lapis Miner.

Minions are one of Hypixel Skyblock's most helpful additions, providing players with tons of Minecraft materials over time. The compactor can kick this into overdrive, providing players with blocks by the hundreds of thousands over time as long as their minion keeps working.

Once a player has their compactor, they can upgrade a minion by placing it within the minion's UI in one of its upgrade (yellow) slots. Minions that can utilize the compactor include:

Wheat Minions

Slime Minions

Melon Minions

Coal Minions

Gold Minions

Iron Minions

Diamond Minions

Lapis Minions

Redstone Minions

Emerald Minions

Quartz Minions

Glowstone Minions

Ice Minions

Clay Minions

Snow Minions

Once they receive the upgrade, players will notice that the materials they normally would have received from their minions are condensed into their block form as opposed to the material itself.

For fans of vanilla Minecraft, this is likely reminiscent of using a tool with Silk Touch. It can be an invaluable asset for a player's private island, especially when used for building materials.

