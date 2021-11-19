How to use element constructor in Minecraft: Education Edition

One of the most critical blocks and learning tools in Minecraft: Education Edition, the element constructor allows players and students to manipulate an atomic model and create many different elements.

By altering the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons in an element constructor, players and students can create a wide array of different elements in Minecraft that reflect those that make up the real world.

This allows them not only to create the elements they need for other projects in Education Edition but also learn how atomic weight is comprised for a specific atom depending on the element.

Minecraft: Obtaining and using the element constructor

The element constructor's UI, featuring an atomic model and proton/neutron/electron sliders (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft: Education Edition, it isn't possible to craft an element constructor, meaning players will need to obtain the block from the Creative Mode inventory or using a command such as /give. Once acquired, it simply needs to be placed, similar to blocks like crafting tables or furnaces.

Once placed, right-clicking the element constructor will allow Minecraft users to open its user interface. On the left, they can move the sliders to change the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons present in the atomic structure in the center of the window.

Different elements can be formed by changing the sliders, and if gamers create an element, it can be retrieved from the small output slot on the right.

In the bottom-right of the window, users can also find their Minecraft inventory, giving them the ability to place elements directly into their toolbar or stash it away in their inventory for later use.

If players are curious about an element's composition, they can also remove it from their inventory and place it into the output slot to view its protons, neutrons, and electrons. This helps learn how to create elements that may have been obtained elsewhere, like by using the material reducer.

Elements are a core part of chemistry in Minecraft: Education Edition, and the element constructor is one of the most important ways to obtain them. In tandem with blocks like the material reducer, players and students can have plenty of fun both getting different elements and learning more about them for application in real-world chemistry situations.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The name of the game is experimentation, and Minecraft: Education Edition allows gamers to experiment to their liking thanks to its chemistry blocks.

Edited by Ravi Iyer