How to use emotes in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Introduced in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition version 1.16, emotes are a fun new way to communicate between players that go beyond simply "waving" by using the standard click.

Seen in the character creator of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, emotes can be acquired from various methods and can be equipped to a player's character. After equipping the emotes, while in-game, all players need to do to activate their emote menu is to press "B" on their keyboard or left on their console controller's directional pad by default. This will open the game's emote menu and allow players to select which emote they would like to perform. That's all there is to it!

Minecraft: Current emotes and how to unlock them

Image via Mojang

Although some emotes are available in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition by default, others will require either purchases or for players to attain a certain achievement first. There are currently a total of 26 different emotes, and their details and unlocking conditions can be found below:

Wave - Available for free by default.

- Available for free by default. Simple Clap - Available for free by default.

- Available for free by default. Over There! - Available for free by default.

- Available for free by default. Diamonds to You! - Unlocked by acquiring the "Diamonds to You!" Minecraft achievement (Throw diamonds to another player).

- Unlocked by acquiring the "Diamonds to You!" Minecraft achievement (Throw diamonds to another player). The Pickaxe - Unlocked via the "Adventuring Time" Minecraft achievement (Discover 17 biomes).

- Unlocked via the "Adventuring Time" Minecraft achievement (Discover 17 biomes). The Hammer - Earned by getting the "Acquire Hardware" achievement (Smelt an iron ore in the furnace and pick up the ingot).

- Earned by getting the "Acquire Hardware" achievement (Smelt an iron ore in the furnace and pick up the ingot). Over Here! - Unlocked for the price of 310 Minecoins.

- Unlocked for the price of 310 Minecoins. Chatting - Unlocked for the price of 160 Minecroins.

- Unlocked for the price of 160 Minecroins. Breakdance - Unlocked for the price of 660 Minecoins.

- Unlocked for the price of 660 Minecoins. Disappointed - Unlocked for the price of 160 Minecroins.

- Unlocked for the price of 160 Minecroins. Golf Clap - Unlocked for the price of 160 Minecroins.

- Unlocked for the price of 160 Minecroins. Victory Cheer - Unlocked for the price of 310 Minecoins.

- Unlocked for the price of 310 Minecoins. Sad Sigh - Unlocked for the price of 310 Minecoins.

- Unlocked for the price of 310 Minecoins. Foot Stomp! - Unlocked for the price of 310 Minecoins.

- Unlocked for the price of 310 Minecoins. The Woodpunch - Free to unlock.

- Free to unlock. Giddy - Unlocked for the price of 660 Minecoins.

- Unlocked for the price of 660 Minecoins. The Elytra - Unlocked for the price of 660 Minecoins.

- Unlocked for the price of 660 Minecoins. Faceplant - Unlocked via acquiring the "Cow Tipper" achievement (Harvest some leather).

- Unlocked via acquiring the "Cow Tipper" achievement (Harvest some leather). Ghast Dance - Unlocked for the price of 660 Minecoins.

- Unlocked for the price of 660 Minecoins. Shrug - Unlocked for the price of 160 Minecroins.

- Unlocked for the price of 160 Minecroins. Fake Death - Unlocked by getting the "Cheat Death" achievement (Use the Totem of Undying).

- Unlocked by getting the "Cheat Death" achievement (Use the Totem of Undying). Cowpoke Dancin' - Unlocked for the price of 660 Minecoins.

- Unlocked for the price of 660 Minecoins. Bow - Unlocked for the price of 160 Minecroins.

- Unlocked for the price of 160 Minecroins. Ahh Choo! - Unlocked for the price of 310 Minecoins.

- Unlocked for the price of 310 Minecoins. Bored - Unlocked for the price of 160 Minecroins.

- Unlocked for the price of 160 Minecroins. Ballerina Twirl - Unlocked for the price of 310 Minecoins.

