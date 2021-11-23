How to use ice bombs in Minecraft: Education Edition

Chemistry is a huge component of Minecraft: Education Edition when it comes to teaching players and students about the natural world, and even ice bombs contribute to this by demonstrating the state of matter.

Created with four pieces of Sodium Acetate, ice bombs demonstrate the changing state of matter by showing how liquid water can become a solid via freezing into ice. This is observable naturally, as Minecraft worlds in cold biomes will freeze bodies of water, but the ice bomb makes this phenomenon happen at the player's behest.

Overall, ice bombs are a fun way to experiment with the act of freezing water.

Minecraft: Using the ice bomb and its effects

Once Minecraft players have made their ice bombs from Sodium Acetate, they'll need to place it in their hotbar to use it. Then, by right-clicking or pressing the use button with the ice bomb in their character's hand, players will throw the ice bomb. It has a similar throwing trajectory to eggs, and is affected by gravity over distance.

Ice bombs will detonate when they hit most blocks and entities, though they don't deal damage to said entities. However, when an ice bomb does explode, any water (including flowing water, but omitting waterlogged blocks) in a 3x3x3 cubic area will form into ice. Though this may seem like it may not have that many uses, it's a great way to trap mobs underwater since they are incapable of shattering the ice.

The player can even use ice bombs to encase themselves in ice in Minecraft. By submerging themselves underwater and throwing an ice bomb, the player will be enclosed in ice. This can be counterproductive and sometimes dangerous depending on the circumstances, but it's an option nonetheless for players experimenting with the changing state of water from liquid to solid.

Another entertaining use of ice bombs is to use them in a sort of parkour. Minecraft players can stock up on ice bombs and race each other across large bodies of water using ice bombs to keep them skimming along the surface. The player who makes it the farthest without falling into the water wins. It's a simple little game to play, but it's a great way to pass the time while other tasks are ongoing.

