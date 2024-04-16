How to use infinite Night Vision command in Minecraft

One of Minecraft's most useful status effects is Night Vision, which provides clear vision through the dark no matter how low the light level gets. However, the effect is usually only temporary and requires the use of potions/tipped arrows of Night Vision or suspicious stews made with poppies or torchflowers. Fortunately, an in-game command can provide infinite Night Vision if players would prefer that.

It should be noted that while it's possible to give players the Night Vision effect in Minecraft Bedrock, there is a maximum time limit to how long the effect can be applied (1,000,000 seconds). Since this is the case, the true "infinite" option of giving Night Vision commands is solely available in Java Edition at the moment.

Regardless, for those who are curious, it doesn't hurt to take a look at how to use the infinite Night Vision command in Java Edition.

How to activate the infinite Night Vision command in Minecraft

The command syntax for giving yourself infinite Night Vision Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

It goes without saying that before using this command, Minecraft players will have to enable cheats on their world either during world creation or by opening the world temporarily to LAN (servers can also enable cheats by editing the server configuration). Either way, once cheats are enabled, the command syntax is a pretty simple one to utilize.

Players should open their chat console and enter the command /effect give @s minecraft:night_vision infinite and then press enter. This will provide an unending Night Vision effect, which can be cleared by drinking milk, dying/respawning, or entering the command /effect clear to remove any ongoing effects.

The @s in the command syntax can also be replaced with other target designators to bestow other players and entities in Minecraft with Night Vision, including:

@p - Targets the nearest player including the one who executed the command.

- Targets the nearest player including the one who executed the command. @a - Targets all players in the world or server.

- Targets all players in the world or server. @r - Targets a random player.

- Targets a random player. @e - Targets all entities including players and mobs.

- Targets all entities including players and mobs. @s - Targets the player or entity that activated the command.

- Targets the player or entity that activated the command. @ExampleUsername - Targets a player based on their Minecraft username.

Bedrock Edition's Night Vision command comes with a maximum time limit (Image via Mojang)

Even though Bedrock/Pocket Edition players can't get infinite Night Vision in the same sense as in Java Edition, they can still get an incredibly long Night Vision effect that they can reapply as needed through commands. For Bedrock and Pocket Edition, the command for the maximum time amount would be /effect @s night_vision 1000000.

Entering this command would provide players with 277 hours, 46 minutes, and 40 seconds of Night Vision, which is essentially infinite unless players plan to play for roughly 11 days with the effect active.

Regardless, players can re-apply the effect using the command and modify it with the same target selectors listed above. It may not be "truly" infinite, but this Bedrock command should suit players' needs.

