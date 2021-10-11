How to use the lab table in Minecraft: Education Edition

Interested in experimenting with chemistry? Thanks to aspects of Minecraft: Education Edition, players can use blocks such as the lab table to do so.

Through the use of the lab table, Minecraft: Education Edition players can combine different chemicals and chemical compounds and observe how they interact in an experiment. The lab table can even create certain items, improving the block's utility compared to others, such as the element constructor or the material reducer.

The lab table includes helpful apparatuses such as the beaker, flask, and jar, displaying different animations for each during experimentation.

Minecraft: Using the lab table in Education Edition

When opening the lab table, Minecraft players are met with an interface showing the flask, beaker, and jar. Below these are nine open slots awaiting item input, with the player's inventory situated underneath them.

When a player is ready to begin an experiment, they can place elements, compounds, and other items in the top slots and then press the combine button, which will begin the experiment.

If a successful product is created during the experiment, the beaker/flask/jar will animate during its creation. These animations and images can be used to determine the structure of a product and whether it is in solid, liquid, or gas form.

Once the product is finished, the lab table window will close and the final product will appear atop the table. However, if the product is not valid, the table will create a garbage item and may display animations involving fire or explosions.

Additionally, in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, creating a garbage item via the lab table can occasionally catch the entire lab table block on fire.

At the moment, the following items are creatable via the lab table in Minecraft: Education Edition:

Bleach - 3x water, 3x Sodium Hypochlorite

- 3x water, 3x Sodium Hypochlorite Heat Block - Iron, water, charcoal, salt

- Iron, water, charcoal, salt Ice Bomb - 4x Sodium Acetate

- 4x Sodium Acetate Super Fertilizer - Ammonia, Phosphorous

Each of these items has helpful uses in Minecraft: Education Edition.

Bleach can be used to color certain items white in the place of white dye, while heat blocks are used to melt snow and ice without giving off any light.

Ice bombs are used in the reverse of heat blocks, freezing water into ice. While the super fertilizer operates as an improved form of bone meal, creating more flowers when used on soil and speeding crop and seedling growth up significantly, growing saplings into trees in one use.

