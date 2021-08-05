How to use a map in Minecraft

In Minecraft, maps are something that every player wishes for when starting the game. A map in Minecraft is an item that is used to view explored terrain and landmarks.

Players should note that maps will only show places they have already visited and not places that have not been uncovered yet. When the player first creates a map, it is blank.

Players have the option to spawn with an empty locator map when they are creating a world. All players will need to make sure the "Starting Map" option is enabled when creating a new world.

Maps can be very beneficial in Minecraft. Players can use the map to find important landmarks that are around them. If they are looking for a specific structure or looking for their teammate, a map can help.

How do maps work in Minecraft?

What to do?

Using a map in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Using a map is very easy in Minecraft. Players will need to make sure that the map is in their hotbar. When they are ready to start using it, they will need to open it.

To open the map, all players will need to do is right-click it. This will open the map, and it will reveal the area around the player for as long as they are holding it in their hand.

On each platform, the "Right Click" action may be different. Below is a list of the controls to open a map for each platform/edition.

For Java Edition (PC/Mac), right-click.

For Pocket Edition (PE), tap on the Create Map button.

For PS3 and PS4, press the L2 button on the PS controller.

For Xbox 360 and Xbox One, press the LT button on the Xbox controller.

For Windows 10 Edition, right-click.

For Wii U, press the ZL button on the gamepad.

For Nintendo Switch, press the ZL button on the controller.

For Education Edition, right-click

Players can also expand maps using a cartography table. If they believe that the map is too small or does not cover enough area, they can use this table to zoom out on the map a little bit.

This action can be done up to four times, allowing players to have a much bigger map that covers more areas.

How to Craft them?

Crafting an empty locator map (Image via Minecraft

Maps can be crafted using eight pieces of paper and one compass. This variation is called an "empty locator map." Locator maps will show players the location markers on the map. However, players can craft a regular map and add location markers later.

To craft a regular empty map, players must combine nine pieces of paper in the crafting menu. This will grant players an empty map. If players wish to add location markers to it later, they can combine the map with a compass.

