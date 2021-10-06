How to use material reducers in Minecraft: Education Edition

Minecraft: Education Edition is chock full of different elements found in the real world, and there are a few ways to acquire them including the material reducer block.

The material reducer, as the name might imply, takes blocks found within a Minecraft world and reduces them to their base elements.

Since these elements are crucial in the creation of chemical compounds, Minecraft players can utilize the material reducer as well as the element constructor to get the elements they need.

Minecraft: Using the material reducer

The material reducer is a fairly intuitive block and doesn't take too much know-how to operate (Image via Mojang/Youtube).

Fortunately for those on Minecraft: Education Edition, the material reducer is a block with a pretty simple interface to use. The UI presents players with ten slots, with the top-center slot allowing an input of blocks.

By placing blocks inside this input, the material reducer will break it down into its base elements, which are found in the slots below the input slot. Once the elements have been placed in the output slots, players will be unable to insert more input blocks until the previous elements are removed.

When the elements are wholly removed, the source input block will disappear. Breaking down any block will also provide the player with 100 atoms.

Most blocks and a sizable number of items in Minecraft: Education Edition can be placed within a material reducer. However, stripped logs are not yet usable within the machine, and those such as Netherite, soul soil, basalt, or blackstone cannot be used as they are not yet available in Education Edition.

When a player has all the necessary elements they need, they can then head to the compound creator. Here, they can form their compounds and subsequently, make many exclusive items in Education Edition.

Also Read

Chemistry is one of the core educational mechanics within this specific version of Minecraft, so demonstrating that the world is comprised of chemicals, molecules, and atoms can assist in learning. The game can teach about the way that chemistry and physics forms the backbone of the universe at large.

There's still plenty left to learn, of course, but Minecraft: Education Edition provides a great hands-on opportunity to appreciate the basics.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul