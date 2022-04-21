How to use the Minecraft seed viewer

In Minecraft, the world seed is vital. It's the (seemingly) random string of numbers attached to a world. Every world generates randomly, with a seed applied to however it generates. These seeds can be used to repeat the world, though every world has a random generation that more than likely won't be similar to other worlds.

Finding the world seed is significant if players generate an extraordinary world. Whether it's for great building spots, villages, Woodland Mansions, jungle temples, or any other reason, gamers can't share the seed with their friends or the world without finding it.

In Java Edition, there is what has been commonly referred to as a seed viewer. In Bedrock Edition, players find the seed a little bit different. Here's how to access the seed viewer and find the world seed in Bedrock.

Seed finding in Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition

Java Edition and Bedrock have several differences. They're the same game, but they have enough differences to feel different. Many things are done differently in the two versions, including finding the world seed.

In Java Edition, players can enter the simple command "/seed" to view the world's seed (access the seed viewer). Generally speaking, they have to be enabled to use commands, which disables achievements.

Seed command (Image via Minecraft Seeds for Bedrock and Java Edition)

However, this command doesn't affect that in single-player worlds. In those, gamers can use this command without doing anything to enable or disable anything. Alternatively, crafters can also select the 'Re-create' option in the world menu to view the seed.

In Bedrock Edition, world seeds can only be found in the settings. Unfortunately, this means players will have to stop what they're doing in-game and go to a different menu.

It's a much slower process of finding the seed than in Minecraft Java Edition. Here's how to access it:

Pause an existing world. Ensure it's safe to do so, especially if it's a multiplayer world. Click Settings. The first option it loads into is World Settings, the correct place. If somehow it's not on there first, navigate to it. Scroll down just a bit to find the world seed bar. Write down or take a picture of the seed if need be. Share with whomever!

Unfortunately, there's no way to share the seed from Minecraft, so gamers will have to write it down or record it some other way and send it wherever it needs to be sent.

