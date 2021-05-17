How to use a nametag in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can use name tags to give names to their pets or other mobs in the game that they do not want to despawn. Players can pick a unique name for their pet and it will hover over their head when the name tag is on.

Name tags can be located pretty easily around Minecraft. They can be obtained inside of treasure chests, while fishing, traded by villagers, they can even be found inside Mineshafts. Unfortunately, players cannot craft name tags.

Players will need an anvil to use name tags in Minecraft. Anvils are created using three iron blocks and four iron ingots. Without an anvil, players will not be able to add a name to the tag.

Using name tags is easy, however, it will cost the player something in order for the tag to be named. Players will need enchantment levels in order to place a name on a tag.

Enchantment levels are shown in the green bar at the bottom of the screen. Some players refer to this as just their regular experience level. This bar is increased by mining, slaying mobs, and other tasks around the Minecraft world.

Here are some ways players can use name tags in Minecraft, and how to place them on mobs.

What players need to know about name tags in Minecraft

How to use name tags

(Image via Waifu Simulator 27 on youtube)

In order to use name tags players will need to find one and take it to the anvil. If players cannot find an anvil around in a village, they will need to craft one by gathering iron and making it out of three iron blocks and four ingots.

Once the anvil is crafted and placed, the player will need to insert the name tag on the inside to name it. There will be a bar where the player can type in a name at the top of the anvil. Players will need to enter the name that they wish to apply the tag in this slot.

Once the name is entered, the finished product will appear on the right side of the anvil. At this point players will see two name tags, the previously unnamed one and the finished and named one on the right. Players should click on the right one.

It should be noted that only one of the nametags will go into the player's inventory. Although there are two on the screen, it is just showing a before and after image. Placing the name on the tag will charge an enchantment level. Players will notice this change on the bar at the bottom of their screen.

How to place name tags on mobs

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

In Minecraft name tags are placed on mobs by going up to the mob and left clicking (or right clicking on the PC) on the mob. Be careful not to hit it or it could run away and lose some of its health points, or even die.

Once this is done, players will see the name hovering over the mob's head. This means that the player successfully named the mob.