How to use runes in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

Hypixel's Minecraft Skyblock server has tons of skill lines available to players, and Runecrafting is one of the more exclusive ones.

Only fully available to players who have purchased a rank on Hypixel's server, free-to-play users are only able to progress their Runecrafting skills to level three. Along with Carpentry and Social skills, Runecrafting is a purely cosmetic skill line and won't provide substantial gameplay bonuses in and of itself.

Regardless, plenty of players pursue it for their own reasons, whether it is to raise their average skill level or just to add some flare to their character. Using runes to augment a character's appearance is fairly straightforward.

Minecraft: Acquiring and using runes in Hypixel Skyblock

Image via Mojang

In Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock, runes are obtained from Runic Mobs. Runic Mobs have four times the health and deal double damage compared to their standard Hypixel counterparts.

Minecraft players can identify them by their purple name tag. When they are killed, they are guaranteed to drop a rune. Additionally, certain runes are obtained exclusively from the Slayer rewards.

Runes can be fused at the Runic Pedestal, found on Hub Island behind the Blacksmith's Shop at the coordinates -38, 71, -127. An NPC named Dusk is also available nearby, who aims to assist players with the nuances of Runecrafting in case they are unaware of how it works. Fusing runes is relatively simple, but it can still be resource consuming.

Runes may be fused together to upgrade a rune to the next level, the maximum cap of which is level three. Rune fusion isn't always successful however, and the second rune used in fusion is consumed regardless of whether the process succeeded or not.

Rune fusion's chances of success can be seen by hovering over the "apply" button before executing the process in the Rune Pedestal. Runecrafting experience will be rewarded regardless of success or failure when fusing.

Minecraft players can fuse runes onto swords, chestplates, bows, and boots. While a certain Runecraft level is required to fuse runes onto items, players of any skill level may fuse runes together.

This means simply that Minecraft players may continue to accrue Runecrafting XP without affixing their runes to any equipment. Hypixel Skyblock has plenty of runes with interesting effects.

From changing arrow appearances, to creating special effects upon killing mobs, and delivering a magical effect while one walks, Hypixel's rune system in its Skyblock server can add some extra pizazz wherever a player goes.

Read More: 5 rarest occurrences in Minecraft

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul