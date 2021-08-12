How to use shields in Minecraft on mobile

When it comes to surviving Minecraft, a shield can be an invaluable asset, as it blocks many hazards such as melee attacks, projectiles, and even Creeper explosions.

Shield durability isn't infinite and they will need repairs or recrafting with regularity, but they are still a solid investment for Minecraft players that spend a lot of time in combat. When going into dangerous areas like the Nether or The End, a shield can be the difference between victory or death.

Crafting one doesn't take many materials, and the same goes for repairing a damaged one as well. Given their ease of access, it's good practice to at least keep a shield in one's inventory in case it's needed.

Minecraft: Crafting and using a shield on Minecraft's mobile version

Image via Mojang

In order to craft a shield, Minecraft players will need six wooden planks of any type and one iron ingot. These are easily obtained by cutting down trees and crafting the planks, then mining some iron ore underground. Once players have the needed materials, they can craft a shield by following the recipe below.

Image via Mojang

Once crafted, all players need to do is place the shield in their character's hotbar or off-hand slot. The off-hand slot itself should have a small shield shape drawn inside of it, essentially begging for the shield to be placed within. Once players have placed their shield in their off-hand slot, all they need to do is tap a particular part of the screen.

Between the movement buttons is a small button with a diamond pattern etched into it. This button is typically used to toggle sneaking. When double tapped with a shield equipped, a Minecraft player's character will raise their shield in defense. Tapping the button again in the same manner will lower the shield. While the shield is raised, players will be protected from many of Minecraft's frontal hazards. This includes arrows fired by hostile mobs, head-on melee attacks, explosions from Creepers or TNT, even flames and explosions fired from Blazes and Ghasts within the Nether.

To repair a shield, place it within the first slot of an anvil and then place wooden planks in the second slot. Additionally, combining the shield with a duplicate will also repair it by adding the two shields' durabilities together. This may result in a shield that is not fully repaired depending on the durability of the shields being combined, but it can be a helpful move in a pinch. Lastly, players have the option of using their shield in their main hand via the hotbar, but this can prohibit them from using many items in their off-hand slot.

Read More: Top 5 rarest loot items in Minecraft

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod