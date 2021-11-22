How to use a sparkler in Minecraft: Education Edition

Created through chemistry in Minecraft: Education Edition and Bedrock Edition, sparklers are multi-colored items that emit a large amount of particles when they are lit.

By combining different chlorides, Magnesium, and sticks, players can create different colors of sparklers depending on the chloride used. Right-clicking or using the use button on a sparkler ignites it, releasing its particles as long as the sparkler is burning. The durability meter will slowly deplete until the sparkler breaks.

Unlit sparklers release light similar to a torch, and glow while in a player's hand.

After a sparkler has been lit by right-clicking or pressing the use button, a sparkler in Minecraft will slowly reduce its durability until the item breaks. However, players who remove the item from their main hand and place it in either their inventory or off-hand, the item's durability will temporarily stop decreasing until it is placed in the main hand again.

With that in mind, if a player has a particular sparkler they've made in Minecraft that they want to avoid damaging, they should at the very least place it in their off-hand equipment slot as they travel and go about their business in order to avoid durability loss. Players who place sparklers in their inventory should also avoid submerging themselves in water, as the sparkler will be destroyed instantaneously.

Unfortunately, sparklers can't be enchanted with Enchantments in Minecraft like Unbreaking and Mending, so the durability they possess is the one they're stuck with, meaning players will simply need to manage their items' durability if they wish to keep the sparkler around.

Aside from releasing particles and giving off light, sparklers don't yet have any other uses in Minecraft: Education Edition. Future updates may include new crafting recipes that include particle-filled items. Education Edition always seeks to demonstrate the way the natural world works, and sparklers are just a small extension of that.

As a real-world parallel, sparklers operate in Minecraft fairly closely to real life. Magnesium is known to burn when exposed to open air, and chlorides are known to add color to this slow Magnesium burn. The next time players see fireworks, it might be interesting to consider the chemical reactions that take place to make objects like sparklers work.

