How to use structure blocks in Minecraft

Structure blocks are one of the few things in Minecraft that do not generate naturally but can be obtained using commands. The command for getting a structure block is "/give @p structure_block 1". Cheats need to be enabled for commands to work.

It can be used to save any type of structure and then load it in another place. Players must note that removing the structure block is very difficult, because it acts as a bedrock block in the survival mode. The structure block has three different modes: save, load and corner.

The corner mode can also be used to save structures, but the player will need two structure blocks. This article teaches the players how structure blocks can save a structure and then load it in Minecraft.

Using structure blocks in Minecraft

How to save a structure using the structure block?

Saving a structure using a structure block in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Step 1: Place down the structure block next to it.

Step 2: Open the structure block GUI by clicking the use button and click on "Data" to change the mode from to save. This can only be done in creative mode.

Step 3: Write a name for the structure. Players will need this name later if they want to load the saved structure.

Step 4: By observing the size of the structure that needs to be saved, change the size values in the structure block. Once the size of the structure has been entered and saved, a wireframe cube will appear next to the structure block.

Step 5: By observing the wireframe, change the X Y and Z values under the "Relative Position" tab to make the wireframe cover the whole structure.

Step 6: Then click on save. If an entity in the selected area needs to be saved, players need to enable "Include entities" before saving.

How to load a structure that has been saved?

Post loading the saved structure in the Minecraft world (Image via Minecraft)

Step 1: Place a structure block and change the mode to load.

Step 2: Write the name of the saved structure and click on the load button. The wireframes will now appear.

Step 3: Adjust the relative position to where the structure needs to be loaded.

Step 4: Click on load. The structure will then be generated in the area covered by the wireframe.

Players can also generate a rotated version of the structure by clicking on the 90, 180, or 270 buttons present at the bottom. There are buttons for flipping the structures from left to right(<>) and front to back(^ v) as well.

